Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

Lamborghini designed a new Huracán Sterrato-inspired gravel bike. The brand tapped Italian cycling brand 3T Cycling to help complete the $15,000 slick carbon-fiber and titanium Exploro Racemax X Huracán Sterrato, recently revealed at Art Basel 2022. The gravel rig features a Racemax frame crafted using 3T’s carbon fiber technology and features "titanium and aerospace-grade alloys and steel" parts and details. Pre-order the bike now, with deliveries set to begin in March 2023.
Today we're taking a look at an Italian capsule collection, a sporty new speaker and The James Brand Kline knife.
Fresh for #cozyvibes season, Tommy John has created an all-new Essential Pajama Set featuring a Short Sleeve Tee and Sleep Pant, purpose-built for holiday season lounging. Available in seven colors, the set is made with a tri-blend fabric designed for breathability and all-night comfort. The classic Crew Neck Tee features a relaxed fit with raglan sleeves, while the straight-leg Pants boast side pockets for cell phones or candy canes (or whatever). Crucially, Tommy John has added a touch of Spandex to the Tee and Pants, guaranteeing they'll move with his body and snap back into shape with each wash.
The hearO 3.0 ($72) is a speaker designed around the Wimbledon 2022 tennis ball. Equipped with simple "one-button functionality," the simple speaker comes with a charging cradle and USB cable and is a proudly carbon-neutral product. With each hearO sold, the company will plant a tree in conjunction with the European Nature Trust. Plus, if you prefer to play doubles, fans can pair two speakers together to use "stereo mode."
The Italian menswear brand has just launched its very first capsule collection. The collection centers around two styles, the Hurricane Combo Down Anorak ($1,425) and the Austral Down Jacket ($1,185). The Anorak is designed to offer high wind and water resistance thanks to a mix of crinkled nylon and the brand’s Original Japanese Jersey. Additionally, the Austral Down jacket features a soft nylon fabric that can dry eight times faster than other natural fibers. Notably, both pieces are designed with detachable sleeves – a couple of simple 'unzips' transform the sturdy coat into a vest.
The brand behind a wide range of "functional fragrances" has just unleashed a new scent: Water Therapy ($95). Inspired by "blue medicine" and designed to help promote relaxation, the new scent features a blend of calming notes from seaweed, salt, cardamom and rose. Nue Co. explains that the fragrance aims to "replicate the sensory feeling of being in or around water" and suggests fans spray Water Therapy throughout the day to reset and center themselves.
This new model is TJB’s very first American-made folding knife. The Kline ($349) harnesses a new "EDC-specific stainless steel" called Magnacut. The highly durable steel is designed to resist corrosion and is used here to create a 3.4-inch drop point blade. Along the handle, Micarta scales and an ambidextrous design (i.e., thumb studs on either side) cement this piece as a true workhorse. Equipped with a removable, reversible deep-carry clip, TJB Slide-Lock locking mechanism and full-liner construction – TJB calls the 7.9-inch Kline a large, hard-working folder.