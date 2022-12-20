Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

today in gear december 20 2022 elijah craig kentucky straight rye whiskey

Just when you thought the lines were finally dying down... there are rumors of a new PS5 console on the horizon. In a recent interview with Famitsu, Sony VP Hideaki Nishino hinted that 2023 will be a big year for the company – and the gaming world in general. While he insisted he couldn’t discuss the details, fans are already anticipating a PS5 Pro. In the past, the company launched the PS4 Pro three years after the initial PlayStation 4 release. Now, rumors are surfacing every which way, with many hoping to hear the company make an official announcement in January at this year’s CES show. (Here's a refresher on past CES news – there's always... a lot.)

Today we’re taking a look at a Straight Rye, new Frogman and a limited-edition Grotesk print. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

Celebrate the Holidays With Elijah Craig Straight Rye
elijah craig straight rye whiskey
This Straight Rye Whiskey became the very first Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey to join the Elijah Craig Bourbon family. The award-winning (94 proof) spirit boasts a Double Gold title from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and is made for sipping by the fire. It offers a bolder, spicier tasting profile with notes of rich baking spices and honey and an aroma tinged with dark chocolate and just a hint of smoke.

Roark Launches the Accomplice Series
roark accomplice mule 45l bag
Roark has released its newest lineup: The Accomplice Series ($49 - $189) comprising various bags designed to be easily connected together. The modular system will organize – and expedite – your long hauls, and includes durable Mule bags that are equipped to perform on their own. Water resistant, adjustable and purpose-built, this is a one-stop-system for all your rugged adventure travel prep.

G-Shock Celebrates the Frogman’s 30th Anniversary
g shock master of g sea frogman watch
To honor 30 years of the Frogman, G-Shock is preparing to release a poison dart frog-inspired model. The new watch will host a bright orange, blue and black color scheme across its carbon case, plus translucent accents. The watch band will be spray painted with polarized ink to channel the "frog’s mottled pattern," and the watch will come equipped with all the Frogman's standard features, including Tough Solar Charging. Set to release in January 2023, each watch will be engraved with a special "30th FROGMAN" emblem.

Meet the Tactica M.020
tactica m020 camp tool
The versatile camp tool weighs less than two ounces and comes in a compact card design so you can slide it right into your wallet. It boasts a series of tools, including a rope cutter, saw, scraper and removable Ferro-rod you can use to start a fire. Fans can also use the tool’s rope tensioner to set up camp quickly, and unwind with the bottle and can opener. On top of all that, the M.020 - Camping Tool Card ($35), also boasts a sundial, tent peg puller and flat screwdriver.

Grotesk Releases a Limited Edition Messi Print
grotesk leo print
Whether you watched it live or simply saw the aftermath, the 2022 World Cup Final was a nail-biting, heart-stopping showcase of premier football – ahem, soccer. To celebrate, acclaimed artist Kimou Meyer, aka Grotesk, has released a new Messi-inspired print. Measuring 11 inches square, Leo ($100) is printed on heavy archival photo rag paper and will be launched in a limited run of 100 prints. Each print will come signed and numbered by the artist. Grotesk is a popular New York artist who has worked with brands like Converse and Nike – so scoop up this archival print while you can.

