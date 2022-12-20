Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News

Just when you thought the lines were finally dying down... there are rumors of a new PS5 console on the horizon. In a recent interview with Famitsu, Sony VP Hideaki Nishino hinted that 2023 will be a big year for the company – and the gaming world in general. While he insisted he couldn’t discuss the details, fans are already anticipating a PS5 Pro. In the past, the company launched the PS4 Pro three years after the initial PlayStation 4 release. Now, rumors are surfacing every which way, with many hoping to hear the company make an official announcement in January at this year’s CES show. (Here's a refresher on past CES news – there's always... a lot.)

Today we’re taking a look at a Straight Rye, new Frogman and a limited-edition Grotesk print. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.