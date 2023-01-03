Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: New Year, New Gear
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Samsung is building on its current lineup of bespoke smart appliances with a new AI-equipped Oven. Equipped with a seven-inch screen and touch controls, the oven also boasts a camera that can detect what you’re cooking and offer suggestions for optimal temperature, cook time and more. Beyond that, it also allows users to take pictures – or live stream – their creation while it cooks. Fans can even control the oven remotely thanks to the SmartThings app and receive warning notifications to ensure their food doesn’t burn. Set to arrive in North America in Summer of 2023, the oven will launch beside the brand’s new smart washer, dryer, wall mount hood and more.
German Bionic is a robotic exoskeleton startup that first made headlines with its Cray X bodysuit. Now, the brand is prepared to unveil several new gear at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, including the Apogee. The new model is a lighter, leaner version of the CrayX and can offset up to 66 pounds per every lifting motion, taking the weight specifically off the user’s lower back. It’s also designed to collect, monitor and analyze the user’s unique ergonomic data to flag unsafe movements before they become habits.
For those unfamiliar, the TOPS Custom Shop is every knifehead’s fantasy. It’s where the Idaho-based fixed blade company releases special editions of its most popular knives, most of which drop as one-off or small batch releases. Now, the brand has teamed up with Steven Dick of Frog Market Special to release a one-of-one custom Frog Market Special ($185). Its 440C stainless steel blade is hand-ground by TOPS CEO Leo Espinoza and will be sold through a silent auction. The auction closes on January 9th, but you can learn more about the knife beolow via the brand’s regular site.
Parmigiani Fleurier emphasizes that the models in its Tonda PF collection are not just ornaments and instead encapsulate a "mature, sartorial approach to watchmaking." Designed around the golden ratio, every Tonda PF Skeleton is crafted to evoke natural beauty. This newest model, the Tonda PF Skeleton Rose Gold ($94,152), boasts 187 components, 29 jewels and a 60-hour power reserve. Powered by a skeletonized PF777 movement, the watch’s screws, jewels and rubies have are matched the model’s rose gold aesthetic.
Looking to upgrade that classic flannel? Corridor, founded by popular NYC designer Dan Snyder, offers a wide range of colorful, high-end men’s basics – but its most reputable designs are its uniquely woven button-ups. Immediately recognizable and intricately detailed, the shirts are (responsibly) made by fusing old techniques like hand embroidery, hand-loomed fabrics and natural dying with new Japanese tech and sewing machines. The brand has expanded on its iconic lineup with a new series of Acid Plaid ($225) button-ups.
Rimowa, king of all things luxury travel, has just released a durable new watch box. Designed to transport up to three timepieces safely, the padded case boasts a black anodized aluminum exterior. Weighing in at three pounds, the name of the game for this Watch Case ($2,470) is discretion. Matte, blacked-out and made to slide into your carry-on, this minimalist accessory is all you need to glide through the airport with thousands (or hundreds of thousands) of dollars worth of watches.