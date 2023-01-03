Today in Gear: New Year, New Gear

Samsung is building on its current lineup of bespoke smart appliances with a new AI-equipped Oven. Equipped with a seven-inch screen and touch controls, the oven also boasts a camera that can detect what you’re cooking and offer suggestions for optimal temperature, cook time and more. Beyond that, it also allows users to take pictures – or live stream – their creation while it cooks. Fans can even control the oven remotely thanks to the SmartThings app and receive warning notifications to ensure their food doesn’t burn. Set to arrive in North America in Summer of 2023, the oven will launch beside the brand’s new smart washer, dryer, wall mount hood and more.

Today we’re taking a look at AI Bodysuits, a one-off knife and Parmigiani Fleurier’s newest Tonda PF Skeleton. This is Today in Gear.

