Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Your Product Drop Radar
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
In Las Vegas, thousands of people have gathered for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to discover and drool over everything from new gaming monitors to smart toilets – with countless new releases unveiled every hour. Two companies showed off new earbuds with touchscreen cases: the HP Voyager Free 60 Plus ($299+, avail March 2023) and JBL Tour Pro 2 ($250, Spring 2023). Meanwhile, Samsung unveiled 57-inch 8K mini-LED gaming monitors and smaller, brighter mini and mircoLED TVs. Acer revealed a new Bike Desk for keeping active in your home office and charging devices via USB. Keep an eye on our Tech coverage for more news from CES 2023.
Today we’re taking a look at the new Tracksmith Eliot Runner, Royal Oak and Cannabis-Infused Chips. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Inspired by "New England’s Natural Surfaces," the unisex runner is equipped for myriad surfaces, from asphalt to indoor tracks to pine needle trails. Decidedly minimal and available in one colorway, the lightweight Tracksmith Eliot Runner ($198) is built for real people running in real places. Made with best-in-class materials like supercritical PeBax and a suede collar, a two-part insole and midsole system ensures a soft, buoyant run.
The new Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon is powered by a Calibre 2950 and arrives upon an 18-carat white gold bracelet. Notably, the 41 mm timepiece features a newly ‘dimpled dial,’ whose blue coloring pops against a frosted 18-carat white gold case and bezel. Boasting 270 components in total, the automatic watch has a 65-hour power reserve and 50 m water resistance. The watch will be made in limited quantities, with pricing available upon request.
BEAMS recently tapped protective case specialist Pelican for a new carry-on. The result? An ultra durable, IP67 rated waterproof piece that offers automatic air pressure equalization, a business card holder and rolls on stainless steel wheels. Fans can reserve the new Bespoke 1535 Air Carry-On Case ($516) today, with delivery estimated for February 2023. Plus, if you (somehow) manage to damage this waterproof, lifeproof, impact-resistant case – worry not – it’s backed by a lifetime warranty.
Marmot has been keeping climbers, skiers and backcountry wanderers cozy for over 50 years. Now, the brand has unveiled several exciting new releases including its lightest featherless jacket to date – the WarmCue Active Novus Jacket ($300). Designed to regulate your internal temperature, it’s a great option for colder climes, while the PreCip Eco Jacket ($100) is a new, sturdier, spin on the brand’s best-selling PreCip Rain Jacket. Looking for a midlayer to sneak in between either option? Shop the new Novus LT Hybrid Hoody ($200) for a cozy piece you can bring into Spring.
While the world of edibles has already seen more than its fair share of gummies, chocolates and other candies, fans can now kick back with a new go-to: Chips from Tsumo Snacks. With everything from Nacho Cheese Tortilla Strips to Salsa Verde Tortilla Rounds to Fiery Hot ‘Crunchers;’ there’s a flavor for everyone. Plus, thanks to a recent collab with ‘Uncle Snoop,’ the brand now offers Onion and Spicy Onion crispy flavored rings. The snacks are available in 100mg bags, with roughly six chips amounting to a 10mg serving. Crunchy, delicious and designed for truly chilling – you’ll want to lock these up before they start kicking in.