Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Use This Device to Strengthen Your Nervous System
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
This Holiday Season, Here’s What Not to Buy
5
Leatherman CEO Ben Rivera Loves Customer Feedback

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today in Gear: Your Product Drop Radar

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Emma Cranston
today in gear january 4 2022 people wearing tracksmith eliot runner sneaker while jogging

In Las Vegas, thousands of people have gathered for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to discover and drool over everything from new gaming monitors to smart toilets – with countless new releases unveiled every hour. Two companies showed off new earbuds with touchscreen cases: the HP Voyager Free 60 Plus ($299+, avail March 2023) and JBL Tour Pro 2 ($250, Spring 2023). Meanwhile, Samsung unveiled 57-inch 8K mini-LED gaming monitors and smaller, brighter mini and mircoLED TVs. Acer revealed a new Bike Desk for keeping active in your home office and charging devices via USB. Keep an eye on our Tech coverage for more news from CES 2023.

Today we’re taking a look at the new Tracksmith Eliot Runner, Royal Oak and Cannabis-Infused Chips. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Tracksmith Eliot Runner is Now Available for Pre-Order
people wearing tracksmith eliot runner sneaker while jogging
Tracksmith

Inspired by "New England’s Natural Surfaces," the unisex runner is equipped for myriad surfaces, from asphalt to indoor tracks to pine needle trails. Decidedly minimal and available in one colorway, the lightweight Tracksmith Eliot Runner ($198) is built for real people running in real places. Made with best-in-class materials like supercritical PeBax and a suede collar, a two-part insole and midsole system ensures a soft, buoyant run.

SHOP NOW

Audemars Piguet Releases a Newly Revamped Royal Oak
audemars piguet royal oak self winding tourbillon watch
Audemars Piguet

The new Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon is powered by a Calibre 2950 and arrives upon an 18-carat white gold bracelet. Notably, the 41 mm timepiece features a newly ‘dimpled dial,’ whose blue coloring pops against a frosted 18-carat white gold case and bezel. Boasting 270 components in total, the automatic watch has a 65-hour power reserve and 50 m water resistance. The watch will be made in limited quantities, with pricing available upon request.

LEARN MORE

Say Hello to the Toughest Carry-On You Can Find
man rolling beams bespoke 1535 air carry on suit case
BEAMS

BEAMS recently tapped protective case specialist Pelican for a new carry-on. The result? An ultra durable, IP67 rated waterproof piece that offers automatic air pressure equalization, a business card holder and rolls on stainless steel wheels. Fans can reserve the new Bespoke 1535 Air Carry-On Case ($516) today, with delivery estimated for February 2023. Plus, if you (somehow) manage to damage this waterproof, lifeproof, impact-resistant case – worry not – it’s backed by a lifetime warranty.

SHOP NOW

Check Out Marmot’s Newest Jackets
man wearing marmot men's warmcube™ active novus jacket
Marmot

Marmot has been keeping climbers, skiers and backcountry wanderers cozy for over 50 years. Now, the brand has unveiled several exciting new releases including its lightest featherless jacket to date – the WarmCue Active Novus Jacket ($300). Designed to regulate your internal temperature, it’s a great option for colder climes, while the PreCip Eco Jacket ($100) is a new, sturdier, spin on the brand’s best-selling PreCip Rain Jacket. Looking for a midlayer to sneak in between either option? Shop the new Novus LT Hybrid Hoody ($200) for a cozy piece you can bring into Spring.

SHOP NOW

Meet Snoop Dog’s Favorite Cannabis-Infused Chips
snoop dog posing with cannabis infused tsumo snacks
Tsumo Snacks

While the world of edibles has already seen more than its fair share of gummies, chocolates and other candies, fans can now kick back with a new go-to: Chips from Tsumo Snacks. With everything from Nacho Cheese Tortilla Strips to Salsa Verde Tortilla Rounds to Fiery Hot ‘Crunchers;’ there’s a flavor for everyone. Plus, thanks to a recent collab with ‘Uncle Snoop,’ the brand now offers Onion and Spicy Onion crispy flavored rings. The snacks are available in 100mg bags, with roughly six chips amounting to a 10mg serving. Crunchy, delicious and designed for truly chilling – you’ll want to lock these up before they start kicking in.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: New Year, New Gear
Today in Gear: Best of 2022
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Bring Home Junior's First Electric Balance Bike
Need a Custom Print? Try Underground Printing
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing
Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest
Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear: End-of-Week Innovations