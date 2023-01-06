Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Rolex has announced it will officially raise prices in the United States and the United Kingdom – again. The news follows recent price hikes first seen last January (when Rolex raised prices about 3.5 percent in most markets) and again last September when the company raised prices another five percent in UK markets. According to Bloomberg, in the near future, the company plans to increase prices again by about 2.5 percent in both the US and UK markets. Of course, the company remains confident that demand will continue to outweigh supply, no matter the price tag.
Today we’re taking a look at the newest LUMIX cameras, Vollebak’s Indestructible Hat and new waterproof apparel. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
These two new models mark the brand’s next generation of mirrorless, full-frame cameras. Both boast a powerful image stabilization system for wide-range shooting conditions, plus 4K photo and video recording. Both cameras are the first LUMIX models to offer Phase Detection Auto-Focus, which locks onto a subject and then continues to track them even as they move around (even "in adverse lighting conditions [and] when multiple objects are moving within the frame.") The LUMIX S5II ($2,000) will be available in January 2023, while the LUMIX S5IIX ($2,200) will officially drop in May 2023 – pre-order the model here.
By now, most fans have seen – and grown to love – Vollebak’s Indestructible Puffer. Vollebak has brought the tough Dyneema technology from that jacket to a new Indestructible Hat ($245). Equipped with magnetic storm flaps and a waterproof membrane, the hat is available in medium and large sizing. Its high-strength Dyneema outer shell means it will only get stronger and more weather-proof when exposed to cold temperatures. Meanwhile, its internal, ultra-soft fleece lining will keep you extra cozy.
ROA, an emerging hiking and fashion brand, has already cemented itself as a super-cool, collab-ready brand. This week, the company teased its new Fall/Winter 2023 line (expect to see it at Paris Fashion Week next month), but one release already seems destined to make it into every chiller’s camp pack: the Ti Cobb Titanium Pipe ($71). The pipe is made by Dangle Supply and features colors exclusive to ROA. Made from 100 percent medical-grade titanium, the collapsible pipe comes in four colors, including Rainbow, and will make a great gift for any budding trail hound.
While Instant Coffee used to be something to shy away from, today, companies are getting creative. Alpine Start reimagined the category as a way to combine all your favorite supplements, adaptogens and morning go-tos into one fruitful cup o’ Joe. The brand’s Coffee With Benefits ($20) offers organic instant coffee loaded with ingredients that can boost your immunity and focus. These include Organic Lion’s Mane, Organic Reishi Mushrooms, MCTs and Vitamins A & D. They also offer Matcha with Benefits ($20), Instant Dirty Chai Lattes ($9) and a full Guide Pack ($42), so you can bring your favorite coffee on the trail.
ASRV has introduced two new textiles to its line of weatherproof pants, bomber jackets and parkas. The first is Hipora, a new waterproof technology that (like traditional Gore-Tex) promises to remain waterproof and breathable. The second is Kinterra, a water-resistant and durable stretch material (making it a great solution for pants and jackets). Check out the new materials in ASRV’s newest collection, where these new water-resistant and waterproof styles retail for $148 - $298.