Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

By Emma Cranston
today in gear january 6 2022 man wearing vollebak indestructible hat

Rolex has announced it will officially raise prices in the United States and the United Kingdom – again. The news follows recent price hikes first seen last January (when Rolex raised prices about 3.5 percent in most markets) and again last September when the company raised prices another five percent in UK markets. According to Bloomberg, in the near future, the company plans to increase prices again by about 2.5 percent in both the US and UK markets. Of course, the company remains confident that demand will continue to outweigh supply, no matter the price tag.

Panasonic Unveils the LUMIX S5II and S5IIX
panasonic lumix s5 iix mirrorless camera with 20 60mm lens
Courtesy

These two new models mark the brand’s next generation of mirrorless, full-frame cameras. Both boast a powerful image stabilization system for wide-range shooting conditions, plus 4K photo and video recording. Both cameras are the first LUMIX models to offer Phase Detection Auto-Focus, which locks onto a subject and then continues to track them even as they move around (even "in adverse lighting conditions [and] when multiple objects are moving within the frame.") The LUMIX S5II ($2,000) will be available in January 2023, while the LUMIX S5IIX ($2,200) will officially drop in May 2023 – pre-order the model here.

LEARN MORE

Vollebak Releases the Indestructible Hat
man wearing vollebak indestructible hat
Vollebak

By now, most fans have seen – and grown to love – Vollebak’s Indestructible Puffer. Vollebak has brought the tough Dyneema technology from that jacket to a new Indestructible Hat ($245). Equipped with magnetic storm flaps and a waterproof membrane, the hat is available in medium and large sizing. Its high-strength Dyneema outer shell means it will only get stronger and more weather-proof when exposed to cold temperatures. Meanwhile, its internal, ultra-soft fleece lining will keep you extra cozy.

SHOP NOW

Check Out This Funky Pipe by ROA x Dangle Supply
dangle supply x roa ti cobb titanium pipe
ROA

ROA, an emerging hiking and fashion brand, has already cemented itself as a super-cool, collab-ready brand. This week, the company teased its new Fall/Winter 2023 line (expect to see it at Paris Fashion Week next month), but one release already seems destined to make it into every chiller’s camp pack: the Ti Cobb Titanium Pipe ($71). The pipe is made by Dangle Supply and features colors exclusive to ROA. Made from 100 percent medical-grade titanium, the collapsible pipe comes in four colors, including Rainbow, and will make a great gift for any budding trail hound.

SHOP NOW

New Year, New You? Kick Your Day Off with Alpine Start
coffee with benefits
Alpine Start

While Instant Coffee used to be something to shy away from, today, companies are getting creative. Alpine Start reimagined the category as a way to combine all your favorite supplements, adaptogens and morning go-tos into one fruitful cup o’ Joe. The brand’s Coffee With Benefits ($20) offers organic instant coffee loaded with ingredients that can boost your immunity and focus. These include Organic Lion’s Mane, Organic Reishi Mushrooms, MCTs and Vitamins A & D. They also offer Matcha with Benefits ($20), Instant Dirty Chai Lattes ($9) and a full Guide Pack ($42), so you can bring your favorite coffee on the trail.

SHOP NOW

ASRV Debuts New Waterproofing Technology
man stretching by beach wearing asrv waterproof winter 22 clothing
ASRV

ASRV has introduced two new textiles to its line of weatherproof pants, bomber jackets and parkas. The first is Hipora, a new waterproof technology that (like traditional Gore-Tex) promises to remain waterproof and breathable. The second is Kinterra, a water-resistant and durable stretch material (making it a great solution for pants and jackets). Check out the new materials in ASRV’s newest collection, where these new water-resistant and waterproof styles retail for $148 - $298.

SHOP NOW

