Today in Gear: Updates, Product Drops and Breaking News

Salomon will celebrate its flagship XT-6 shoe's 10th birthday with a new, limited-edition RECUT collection. The collection will feature multiple past models in time-tested colorways, some retooled with new materials. RECUT will bow on January 26, and each featured pair will run $190. Anyone interested in scooping up a renewed classic ahd better set their alarms, as these styles are sure to go fast.

Today we’re taking a look at a new piano, Seiko clock and cycling sunglasses. This is Today in Gear.

