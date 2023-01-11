Today in Gear: Updates, Product Drops and Breaking News

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Salomon will celebrate its flagship XT-6 shoe's 10th birthday with a new, limited-edition RECUT collection. The collection will feature multiple past models in time-tested colorways, some retooled with new materials. RECUT will bow on January 26, and each featured pair will run $190. Anyone interested in scooping up a renewed classic ahd better set their alarms, as these styles are sure to go fast.
Limited to 3,000 units, the new Seiko Olympia Limited Edition Clock ($50) features a rectangular body set atop thin wire legs. Equipped with a classic alarm, snooze function and countdown timer, this clock can help you wake up in style. Plus, it will run on either battery or wall power, so it can rest anywhere you do.
The Japanese manufacturer is celebrating 50 years in the biz with a haunting, futuristic new piano. The 50th Anniversary Concept Piano was developed with help from Karmioku, a cutting-edge Japanese furnisher who helped build a body that would ensure the proper tone and optimal sound field. Built with Nara oak wood, the piano also features drone speakers that float around the instrument while you play it.
and wander, the Japanese outdoor brand, is preparing to release its entire SS23 collection in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, fans can pick up the streamlined X-Pac 20L daypack ($183), a lightweight and water-resistant bag made from material originally developed as sailcloth. It’s ultra-durable and encircled by a stretchy mesh pocket for extra storage.
MAAP and 100% have brought a new collection of Hypercraft lifestyle sunglasses to life. Each pair of MAAP x 100% Hypercraft ($215) road cycling shades is available in three colors and boasts interchangeable lenses, 100 percent UV protection and a wraparound design to protect the wearer from rain, bugs or loose gravel.
Jack Wolf Knives has revealed its Low Drag Jack ($300), set to hit dealers on January 13. Designed by the company’s founder, Benjamin Belkin, the knife boasts a super steel S90V blade and bullet end handle. Weighing in at just 2.3 ounces, the knife features titanium bolsters on both ends and arrives with a leather pocket slip (in lieu of a traditional clip).