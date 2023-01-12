Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Kano Computing originally made headlines after collaborating with Ye on the Stem Player, a device used to remix songs and audio. Now, the brand has launched a new project — sans Ye — called the Stem Projector. Decidedly compact, the projector allows you to watch and remix videos and ‘create visual landscapes.’ Sleek, minimalist and currently available for pre-order, the first 1,000 units will launch in a limited edition sediment color for $1,000. After that, fans can purchase the device for $600.
Fans can now shop new Veilance Winter styles. A suite of new men’s products have hit the site, all designed to bring an ‘elevated user experience to [your] outdoor wardrobe.’ Unlike the brand’s more rugged, adventure-ready silhouettes, the Veilance collection has been tailored for the city environment, and offers fans plenty of weather-ready work fits for commuting. With everything from a new Monitor Insulated Tech Wool Coat ($1400) to a teal, GORE-TEX lined tracksuit (built around the Survey Jacket $750 and Survey Track Pant $275), the new line features something for everyone.
MoonBikes, the brand behind the world’s first electric snowbike, have launched a new ‘Connected MoonBike’ app that will help fans track data during their ride. While the app will come available later this year, it gives fans plenty of time to familiarize themselves with the classic MoonBike ($8,900). Easy to ride and completely silent, these electric bikes provide a range of up to 35 miles. Perfect for exploring the outdoors or traveling short distances, fans can start building their own MoonBike at the link below.
For those who’ve always dreamt of owning a machete, but can’t completely back a more rustic design – meet the Nata Tool ($70). Equipped with a 12” ‘easy-sharpen’ stainless steel blade and hardwood (walnut-finished) handle, this workhorse comes with a one-year warranty so you can test it out in any bush. Designed to cut through brush, strip bark, plank wood and more, the tool would make a great gift for any outdoorsman and arrives with its own waxed canvas carrying case.
Dry January can be a great time to reset your mind, body and ‘gut health,’ but that doesn’t mean you have to forego chillin’. For those who need a little help finding that extra peace of mind, consider Cheeba Chews. The brand offers a mix of CBD, THC and other cannabinoid-infused candies, all available in a chewy, chill-friendly package. Shop by need to find products designed to help you sleep, relax or enjoy a little extra energy.