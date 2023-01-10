The new year can bring a spark to any fitness journey. Whether setting your sights on a new lifting PR, taking interest in a new training discipline or just getting yourself back into working out for mental and physical wellness, now is a great time to put those goals in motion.
But to reach these milestones, no matter how big or small, you'll need the right tools for the job. Thankfully, there are plenty of premium fitness products ready to see your training flourish this year. Here are 60 favorites that have us anxious to hit the ground running in 2023.
How We Chose the Winners
This curated array of fitness essentials was crafted over years of research and hands-on experience, which you've seen across our number of helpful
buying guides and reviews. Each guide is assembled from online research, consulting with experts, surveying reader feedback, and, of course, plenty of hands-on testing. After all, we're fitness enthusiasts ourselves, and we'd want nothing more than to help you kickstart your love affair with training this year with the perfect products for your needs.
BEST SEAMLESS WORKOUT SHIRT
Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
BEST BUDGET RUNNING JACKET
Nathan Stealth Jacket
BEST HOODED GYM SHIRT
Ibex Indie Hoodie
BEST LONG SLEEVE GYM SHIRT
Arc'teryx Cormac Crew Neck
MOST SUSTAINABLE RUNNING TEE
Unsanctioned Deep Blurple Tee
BEST TRAINING SHORTS FOR RUNNING
Patagonia Strider Pro 5-Inch Running Shorts
MOST VERSATILE TRAINING SHORTS
Rhone 7-Inch Mako Tech Unlined Short
Brooks Run Visible Convertible Jacket
BEST RUNNING SOCKS
Near Earth Distance Running Socks
BEST PANTS FOR OUTDOOR TRAINING
Patagonia Wind Shield Pants
BEST OVERALL GYM SHOE
Nike Metcon 8
dickssportinggoods.com
$129.99
BEST GYM SHOE FOR OLYMPIC LIFTS
TYR L-1
BES CARBON-PLATED RUNNING SHOE
Hoka Carbon X 3
MOST COMFORTABLE WINTER RUNNING SHOE
Inov-8 Roclite Ultra G 320
BEST OVERALL NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE
Brooks Ghost 15
BEST TRAIL RUNNING SHOE FOR RACE DAY
Hoka Tecton X
BEST CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE FOR STABILITY
New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4
MOST STYLISH GYM SHOE
Nobull High-Top Trainer+
BEST CROSSFIT SHOE FOR HIGH-INTENSITY TRAINING
Reebok Nano X2 Froning
BEST UPGRADE MARATHON RUNNING SHOE
Saucony Endorphin Pro 3
BEST PORTABLE COMPRESSION THERAPY DEVICE
Hyperice Normatec Go
$399.00
$329.00 (18% off)
BEST UPGRADE MASSAGE GUN
Therabody Gen5 Theragun Pro
BEST HEAT THERAPY DEVICE FOR BACK RELIEF
Hyperice Venom 2 Back
$249.00
$219.00 (12% off)
BEST SHOES FOR POST-WORKOUT RECOVERY
Kane Revive Active Recovery Shoes
BEST OVERALL TENS DEVICE
Therabody PowerDot 2.0 Duo
BEST BUDGET MASSAGE GUN
Renpho R3 Active Massage Gun
BEST OVERALL FOAM ROLLER
Rollga "The Everyday" Foam Roller
BEST MASSAGE STICK
Tiger Tail Original 18-Inch Massage Stick
BEST MOUNTABLE MASSAGE BALL
Symbodi Vertiball
BEST AT-HOME DEVICE FOR RED LIGHT THERAPY
Joovv Solo 3.0
BEST ANIMAL-FREE WHEY PROTEIN POWDER
Myprotein Whey Forward
BEST ON-THE-GO COLLAGEN PEPTIDES
Momentous Collagen Shot
BEST OVERALL PRE-WORKOUT
Huge Supplements Wrecked
BEST VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER
Kaged Plantein Vegan Protein
BEST OVERALL CREATINE POWDER
Bare Performance Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate
BEST FULL SPECTRUM CBD DROPS
FOCL Premium Full Spectrum CBD Drops
BEST BUDGET BCAA POWDER
XTEND Original BCAA Powder
BEST DAILY SUPPLEMENT FOR GUT HEALTH
Ritual Synbiotic+
BEST OVERALL GREENS POWDER
Bare Performance Nutrition Strong Greens
MOST INNOVATIVE DAILY SUPPLEMENT
Mikra CELLF
BEST OVERALL ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELLS
Smrtft Nüobell 80lb Classic
BEST ADJUSTABLE PLASTIC SLANT BOARD
The Slant Stack
BEST BUDGET HOME GYM EQUIPMENT
The Original Gorilla Bow
BEST WHEEL-ON INDOOR BIKE TRAINER
Garmin Tacx Flow Trainer
backcountry.com
$369.99
$295.99 (20% off)
BEST HOME GYM MACHINE FOR LEGS
CLMBR 02
BEST UPGRADE HOME ROWING MACHINE
Aviron Strong Series Rower
BEST SMART HOME GYM MACHINE FOR STRENGTH TRAINING
Vitruvian Trainer+
BEST MODULAR WORKOUT SLED
Freak Athlete Essentials Multi-Sled
freakathleteessentials.com
$149.99
BEST OVERALL WEIGHT BENCH
Rep Fitness AB-3000 2.0 FID Adjustable Weight Bench
BEST UPGRADE JUMP ROPE
Crossrope Get Fit Bundle (2023)
BEST OVERALL RUNNING WATCH
Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar
BEST WEARABLE GPS ENHANCER
Coros Pod 2
BEST SUNGLASSES FOR ENDURANCE ATHLETES
Engo Eyewear Engo 2
BEST OVERALL GYM BAG
King Kong Core35 Duffel
BEST OVERALL SHAKER BOTTLE
BlenderBottle Strada Insulated Stainless Steel
BEST BUCKET RUNNING HAT
Fractel B-Series Bucket "Marble 2.0" Edition
BEST RUNNING BELT
SPIbelt Reflective Running Belt
BEST UPGRADE WEIGHTLIFTING GLOVES
Versa Gripps Pro
BES LEVERED WEIGHTLIFTING BELT
Gymreapers 10mm Lever Belt
BEST WEARABLE FOR HYDRATION TRACKING
Nix Hydration Biosensor