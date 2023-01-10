a badge that says 2023 gear patrol fitness awards

The new year can bring a spark to any fitness journey. Whether setting your sights on a new lifting PR, taking interest in a new training discipline or just getting yourself back into working out for mental and physical wellness, now is a great time to put those goals in motion.

But to reach these milestones, no matter how big or small, you'll need the right tools for the job. Thankfully, there are plenty of premium fitness products ready to see your training flourish this year. Here are 60 favorites that have us anxious to hit the ground running in 2023.

How We Chose the Winners

This curated array of fitness essentials was crafted over years of research and hands-on experience, which you've seen across our number of helpful buying guides and reviews. Each guide is assembled from online research, consulting with experts, surveying reader feedback, and, of course, plenty of hands-on testing. After all, we're fitness enthusiasts ourselves, and we'd want nothing more than to help you kickstart your love affair with training this year with the perfect products for your needs.

multiple pieces of fitness apparel knolled out on top of black rubber gym flooring with text saying apparel over top the photo
Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
BEST SEAMLESS WORKOUT SHIRT
$64.00
Nathan Stealth Jacket
BEST BUDGET RUNNING JACKET
$90.00
Ibex Indie Hoodie
BEST HOODED GYM SHIRT
$170.00
Arc'teryx Cormac Crew Neck
BEST LONG SLEEVE GYM SHIRT
$80.00
Unsanctioned Deep Blurple Tee
MOST SUSTAINABLE RUNNING TEE
$94.71
Patagonia Strider Pro 5-Inch Running Shorts
BEST TRAINING SHORTS FOR RUNNING
$79.00
Rhone 7-Inch Mako Tech Unlined Short
MOST VERSATILE TRAINING SHORTS
$68.00
Brooks Run Visible Convertible Jacket
$180.00
Near Earth Distance Running Socks
BEST RUNNING SOCKS
$24.00
Patagonia Wind Shield Pants
BEST PANTS FOR OUTDOOR TRAINING
$169.00
4 pairs of fitness shoes in various colors laid out on black rubber gym flooring with text saying shoes laid over top the photo
Nike Metcon 8
BEST OVERALL GYM SHOE
$129.99
TYR L-1
BEST GYM SHOE FOR OLYMPIC LIFTS
$199.99
Hoka Carbon X 3
BES CARBON-PLATED RUNNING SHOE
$200.00
Inov-8 Roclite Ultra G 320
MOST COMFORTABLE WINTER RUNNING SHOE
$190.00
Brooks Ghost 15
BEST OVERALL NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOE
$140.00
Hoka Tecton X
BEST TRAIL RUNNING SHOE FOR RACE DAY
$200.00
New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4
BEST CUSHIONED RUNNING SHOE FOR STABILITY
$149.99
Nobull High-Top Trainer+
MOST STYLISH GYM SHOE
$159.00
Reebok Nano X2 Froning
BEST CROSSFIT SHOE FOR HIGH-INTENSITY TRAINING
$150.00
Saucony Endorphin Pro 3
BEST UPGRADE MARATHON RUNNING SHOE
$225.00
multiple pieces of fitness recovery gear in various colors laid out on black rubber gym flooring with text saying recovery laid over top the photo
Hyperice Normatec Go
BEST PORTABLE COMPRESSION THERAPY DEVICE
$399.00
$329.00 (18% off)
Therabody Gen5 Theragun Pro
BEST UPGRADE MASSAGE GUN
$599.99
Hyperice Venom 2 Back
BEST HEAT THERAPY DEVICE FOR BACK RELIEF
$249.00
$219.00 (12% off)
Kane Revive Active Recovery Shoes
BEST SHOES FOR POST-WORKOUT RECOVERY
$75.00
Therabody PowerDot 2.0 Duo
BEST OVERALL TENS DEVICE
$349.00
Renpho R3 Active Massage Gun
BEST BUDGET MASSAGE GUN
$249.99
$99.99 (60% off)
Rollga "The Everyday" Foam Roller
BEST OVERALL FOAM ROLLER
$39.99
Tiger Tail Original 18-Inch Massage Stick
BEST MASSAGE STICK
$39.99
Symbodi Vertiball
BEST MOUNTABLE MASSAGE BALL
$49.99
Joovv Solo 3.0
BEST AT-HOME DEVICE FOR RED LIGHT THERAPY
$1,599.00
multiple types of fitness supplements laid out on black rubber gym flooring with text saying nutrition laid over top the photo
Myprotein Whey Forward
BEST ANIMAL-FREE WHEY PROTEIN POWDER
$44.99
Momentous Collagen Shot
BEST ON-THE-GO COLLAGEN PEPTIDES
$41.95
Huge Supplements Wrecked
BEST OVERALL PRE-WORKOUT
$49.95
Kaged Plantein Vegan Protein
BEST VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER
$29.99
Bare Performance Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate
BEST OVERALL CREATINE POWDER
$34.99
FOCL Premium Full Spectrum CBD Drops
BEST FULL SPECTRUM CBD DROPS
XTEND Original BCAA Powder
BEST BUDGET BCAA POWDER
$27.99
Ritual Synbiotic+
BEST DAILY SUPPLEMENT FOR GUT HEALTH
$54.00
Bare Performance Nutrition Strong Greens
BEST OVERALL GREENS POWDER
$39.99
Mikra CELLF
MOST INNOVATIVE DAILY SUPPLEMENT
$98.00
various pieces of gym equipment laid out on black rubber gym flooring with text saying gym equipment laid over top the photo
Smrtft Nüobell 80lb Classic
BEST OVERALL ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELLS
$745.00
The Slant Stack
BEST ADJUSTABLE PLASTIC SLANT BOARD
$139.00
The Original Gorilla Bow
BEST BUDGET HOME GYM EQUIPMENT
$214.69
Garmin Tacx Flow Trainer
BEST WHEEL-ON INDOOR BIKE TRAINER
$369.99
$295.99 (20% off)
CLMBR 02
BEST HOME GYM MACHINE FOR LEGS
$2,795.00
Aviron Strong Series Rower
BEST UPGRADE HOME ROWING MACHINE
$2,299.00
Vitruvian Trainer+
BEST SMART HOME GYM MACHINE FOR STRENGTH TRAINING
$500.00
Freak Athlete Essentials Multi-Sled
BEST MODULAR WORKOUT SLED
$149.99
Rep Fitness AB-3000 2.0 FID Adjustable Weight Bench
BEST OVERALL WEIGHT BENCH
$319.99
Crossrope Get Fit Bundle (2023)
BEST UPGRADE JUMP ROPE
$298.00
multiple gym accessory pieces laid out on black rubber gym flooring with text saying accessories laid over top the photo
Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar
BEST OVERALL RUNNING WATCH
$561.35
Coros Pod 2
BEST WEARABLE GPS ENHANCER
$99.00
Engo Eyewear Engo 2
BEST SUNGLASSES FOR ENDURANCE ATHLETES
$329.95
King Kong Core35 Duffel
BEST OVERALL GYM BAG
$139.95
BlenderBottle Strada Insulated Stainless Steel
BEST OVERALL SHAKER BOTTLE
$24.99
Fractel B-Series Bucket "Marble 2.0" Edition
BEST BUCKET RUNNING HAT
$55.00
$35.75 (35% off)
SPIbelt Reflective Running Belt
BEST RUNNING BELT
$32.99
Versa Gripps Pro
BEST UPGRADE WEIGHTLIFTING GLOVES
$69.95
Gymreapers 10mm Lever Belt
BES LEVERED WEIGHTLIFTING BELT
$120.00
Nix Hydration Biosensor
BEST WEARABLE FOR HYDRATION TRACKING
$129.00
