Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
The James Brand just launched the colorful new Bright Collection, comprised of the brand’s most popular tools and EDC reworked in bright, eye-catching colors. Fan favorites like The Ellis multitool and The Carter folding knife are now available in bright orange, yellow and more. Other go-tos like The Hardin carabiner and Stilwell e-pen dropped in metallic magenta and will pack a bright pop of color into any go-to gear kit.
Today we’re taking a look at a new lightweight helmet, a maintenance kit from Opinel and a limited-edition version of Oru’s Inlet Kayak. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
By now, most travelers are well-versed in the process of fervently testing, quarantining or even canceling plans due to sudden illness. It's a pain, to say the least. World Nomads provides modern travel insurance to U.S. residents, helping to cover medical expenses in other countries or even rush home in an emergency. Their multi-lingual team can help you navigate a local hospital system and get you treatment for everything from shark bites to dengue fever to broken limbs. Of course, they also offer traditional benefits like trip cancellation, baggage coverage and other perks so that you can prepare for every adventure with peace of mind. World Nomads can even cover US residents for trips that extend to 180 days, so feel free to take your time in that banana boat — because, yeah, they cover those too.
LEARN MORE
The New Aries Spherical Helmet ($300) is lighter and cooler than the brand’s previous Aether helmet and sets a new benchmark for road racing helmets. Thanks to Spherical Technology powered by Mips, fans can count on more protection on the road than ever before. The helmet also debuts the brand’s new DryCore sweat management system, which harnesses an internal silicone bead to redirect moisture away from the rider’s brow.
SHOP NOW
The Los Angeles-based essentials label has added a handful of new go-to, rugby-inspired styles to its Field-Spec Collection. The shirts are made with 100 percent cotton Field-Spec jersey, launched as the company’s heaviest t-shirt fabric. Fans can now find the Field-Spec Rugby Crew ($78), Field-Spec Rugby Polo ($88) and Field-Spec Cotton Heavy Tee ($48) on the Buck Mason site.
Every gearhead – including you, most likely – owns an Opinel knife; these are the tools needed to properly maintain it. Opinel’s new Maintenance Kit ($55) comes equipped with a sharpening stone (sourced in the French Pyrenees), microfiber cloth and maintenance oil that can be used to grease blades, handles and wooden cutting boards. The full kit will make an excellent gift for any Opinel owner, and fans can easily replace each component when the time comes.
The new Oru Kayak Inlet: Orange Edition ($869) offers fans a bright orange version of the popular lightweight kayak. Beloved for its ease of assembly and ultra-portability, the Inlet weighs just twenty pounds and can comfortably carry up to 275 pounds. Described as "extraordinarily strong," the kayak comes with a 10-year UV treatment and extra puncture and abrasion resistance. The orange model is only available while supplies last, so act fast if you want to snag one.