Today in Gear: Product News to Kick Off Your Week

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Nancy O'connor
today in gear february 6 2023 norqain wild one nhlpa limited edition watch

AI might be slowly taking over well, everything, but is it the future of the beloved Superbowl commercials too? From Old Spice, to Apple and Jeep, one creative used AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT to recreate some of the most iconic Superbowl commercials of all time. The results are interesting, check them out here.

In other news, today we’re taking a look at a limited edition Norqain x NHLPA timepiece, timeless sunglasses, and much more.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

These SoCal Sunglasses Will Match Everything in Your Wardrobe
a6 rose and co sunglasses
Rose & Co

Rose & Co. has released its second collection which includes three new unisex styles, A6, A7, and A8 available for both sun and optic. Crafted from individually sourced materials they are designed and constructed to last season after season. The three new styles are inspired by muted earth tones: Sahara Night, Vintage Umber and Flint, along with Pitch Black and feature CR-39 lenses.

SHOP NOW

Upgrade Your Live Music Experience with This Portable Grid Controller
matrix super charged grid controller for multipurpose use
Courtesy

Designed for the ultimate visual performance, the Matrix is the only grid controller you need. At only 13.2mm, the Matrix is compact enough to fit in your bag and take on the go. The multiple connectivity modes, including USB-C, Bluetooth, WiFi, and 2,4GHz ensure you can seamlessly connect from wherever you are enjoying the music. But, don’t let its thin design and portability fool you, it’s jam-packed with high-tech features.65 high-brightness AB LEDs and 32 additional AGB underglow LEDs, it’s brighter than any other competitor on the market.

LEARN MORE

This Limited-Edition Timepiece Is Made from an Ice Hockey Puck
norqain wild one nhlpa limited edition watch
Norqain

Whether you are looking for a gift for a hockey player, hockey fan or timepiece enthusiast you are going to want to get your hands on the Wild ONE Limited Edition. Released on Friday and limited to just 300 pieces, Norqain has teamed up with the National Hockey League Players Association to create this one-of-a-kind watch. The shock-absorbing BIWI rubber bumper of each watch has been mixed with the material of an ice hockey puck. Inspired by the action, speed and thrill of the game, the white dial stands out with its “scratched ice” design and striking raised markings. The NHLPA logo is found at 6 o’clock on the dial as well on the sapphire glass caseback.

SHOP NOW

Keep Dirt Out of Your Water Bottle While Hitting the Trail
hand holding bivo insulated cycling bottle
Bivo

Cold water on a long bike ride is a non-negotiable for us. New to the Bivo collection, this insulated water bottle is built to keep your water clean and cold no matter how many miles you're doing on your bike. The Bivo Trio features a double-wall vacuum insulation and silicone-coated anti-rattle/anti-slip exterior. Our favorite part? It’s compatible with Bivo’s Dust the Dirt Cap accessory which ensures mud, dirt and grime out of your nozzle.

SHOP NOW

Huckberry’s Vintage Camo Snapback Will Be Your New Favorite
vintage patch canvas snapback hat
Courtesy

This new hat from Huckberry delivers a vintage vibe that is hard to find in a new product. The classic snapback profile, the unstructured crown and lightly curved brim cut a timeless silhouette that will last you for years to come. In a classic camo print with a vintage-inspired patch, this hat will match your favorite sweater, jacket, or tee. Plus, the adjustable snapback closure fits a wide variety of head sizes.

SHOP NOW

