Today in Gear: Hump Day Product News
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
It’s Wednesday, but your mind (like ours) might already be focused on the weekend—and eating a pile of chicken wings while watching the Super Bowl. If the game is more about the food than the score for you, or, if you just appreciate the finer things in life (like a bowl full of chicken wings), can we recommend this super-simple Bon Appetit ginger-soy glaze recipe? It's best served with plenty of Sriracha. Consider the gear news below a non-edible appetizer as the Big Game gets closer.
From a coveted new multi-tool to a pair of sporty watches, here’s what we’re eyeing today.
Today, ARTILECT launched the High AF Down Parka, a versatile winter layer that combines streetwear aesthetics with serious performance tech. On the outside, the parka is crafted with a four-way stretch fabric that’s DWR-treated, so it’ll repel snow and moisture. It’s stuffed with RDS ExpeDry Ultra Dry Down, which is bonded with gold particles to promote faster water evaporation. The result? The down dry stays dry (and keeps its insulating properties) in wet or high-humidity conditions. The hem dips below the waist for maximum coverage, and the muted maroon-and-black colorway makes it easy to integrate into any outfit.
Esteemed watchmaker Vacheron Constantin has debuted a new watch in its Overseas collection of travel-oriented timepieces. This new model, called the Panda for its monochromatic color palette, draws inspiration from motorsports watches of the 1960s, which utilized a similar high-contrast color scheme to boost legibility for racecar drivers. The Panda serves up a sporty-yet-refined look thanks to details like a satin-finished sunburst dial and hands and hour markers dressed in 18-carat white gold. Underneath the hood of this watch is Vacheron Constantin’s in-house Calibre 5200 self-winding movement, and you can get a glimpse of it at work by peering into the see-through caseback.
Leatherman just released the fourth item in its Garage series of innovative one-off products. The new release is called EUROPE75, and it’s a reference to where Tim Leatherman first had the idea to create a pliers-based multi-tool: While on vacation with his wife in Europe in the ‘70s. EUROPE75 features 11 tools, including a knife, scissors, ruler, and multiple screwdrivers. All of them are designed to be opened and operated with one hand, and each one locks in place for safety. Garage drops are like catnip for DIYers and everyday-carry enthusiasts, and unfortunately, this one has already sold out, but you can go to the Leatherman Garage to see all releases and sign up for updates.
HEST, a Seattle-based company that specializes in sleep gear for camping and travel, just unveiled an all-new pillow: the Travel Pillow. As the name suggests, it’s designed for travelers, whether you’re heading into the backcountry or boarding a transatlantic flight. It measures 10 by 15 inches when in use, but it packs down to nine by seven inches when stuffed into its integrated cover (which is also machine-washable). The best part is what’s inside: A mix of memory foam and polyester fill creates a comfy, supportive experience for your head and neck.
Ski bums, take note: Here’s a watch that can (indirectly) help keep your favorite mountain covered with snow. Swedish watch brand Triwa has partnered with Protect Our Winters to release the Triwa x POW watch, and 15 percent of the sale price of each unit goes directly to POW. That means this watch, which features a case and strap made from recycled plastic, will support POW’s environmental advocacy. Oh yeah, it also tells time.