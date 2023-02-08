Today in Gear: Hump Day Product News

It’s Wednesday, but your mind (like ours) might already be focused on the weekend—and eating a pile of chicken wings while watching the Super Bowl. If the game is more about the food than the score for you, or, if you just appreciate the finer things in life (like a bowl full of chicken wings), can we recommend this super-simple Bon Appetit ginger-soy glaze recipe? It's best served with plenty of Sriracha. Consider the gear news below a non-edible appetizer as the Big Game gets closer.

From a coveted new multi-tool to a pair of sporty watches, here’s what we’re eyeing today.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.