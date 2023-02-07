Unlike some product categories — such as ski and snowboard gear — that have seasonal ebbs and flows in the quantity of products rolling out, the knife and EDC world is a continuously churning apparatus. That means we see exciting new items all the time, and of course feel compelled to document them.
Looking to freshen up your carry, or simply check out notable news in the space? Bookmark this page and return regularly to track the latest and greatest knives, multitools, everyday carry gadgets and related paraphernalia.
February
Utilizing a sturdy, reliable Crossbar Lock, this ambidextrous EDC knife is made in the USA. Pair that with its lightweight G-10 handle scales and upscale yet hardwearing 154CM steel blade and you've got another potential big hit for CRKT.
Price: $215
These out-of-this-world EDC pens come with a novel Cerakote coating developed by Tactile Turn that makes each one unique, just like the stars in the night sky. Of course, their titanium construction and rock-solid deployments certainly help matters.
Price: $149
A limited-edition take on one of Gerber's best flippers made to celebrate the brand's 84th anniversary, the Heritage boasts the same B.O.S.S. Tech deployment, tough-but-light aluminum handle and S30V steel wharncliffe blade. Stay tuned for an update as soon as it becomes available.
This funky folder features the same one-handed kinematic opening system as its talon-like predecessor — albeit with a D2 blade better suited to everyday tasks like opening boxes and slicing apples. It's also the most haptically satisfying knife we've tried in years.
Price: $175
We've been fans of WESN's pint-sized, shockingly functional Microblade since its Kickstarter launch years ago. This collaboration with Glidr nicely freshens up the look and feel of the wrapping around the small but mighty 1.5-inch D2 blade.
Price: $110
TJB threw a shiny coat of paint on nine popular offerings, including The Carter, The Redstone and The Palmer. The new hues — Canary (yellow), Cerulean (blue) and Coral (red) — provide a pop not often seen on folding knives and EDC tools.
Price: $59+
January
Thanks to a 3-inch Wharncliffe Bohler M390 steel blade encased in a classic trapper pattern, the Venom Jack boldly treads the line between modern marvel and instant heirloom. Featuring a titanium frame and hardware, the knife employs a traditional nail nick opener and a slip-joint half-stop. It's available with a range of Micarta and carbon scales, all of which seem to be going fast.
Price: $275+
We know, $99 seems like a lot to pay for a pry bar/bottle opener. But what if it's the perfect pry bar/bottle opener? That's what Maciej Modrzejewski, the man behind Matsey, seems to have achieved here. With the hexagon as its basic building block, the titanium HexBar packs simplicity and symmetry into a sturdy, grippable package that fits nicely on a keychain and ships from Poland later this spring.
Price: $99
A staple of CRKT's catalog and one of the best neck knives available, the Minimalist just got a pretty serious upgrade with this Drop Point edition. The blade material has been swapped for 154CM performance steel and mated to an infused fiber handle, making it stronger and more durable. Ideal for discreet wear and occasions where a folder just won't cut it (like on a hike or camping trip), this knife is a real treat.
Price: $100
The Kline was announced way back in May 2022, but it unfortunately hit some speed bumps along the way and only recently launched. As a refresher, the features of this exceptional knife include a CPM-MagnaCut steel drop point blade, Micarta scales, ambidextrous Slide-Lock, titanium pocket clip and more. If you want your very own USA-made workhorse knife, this is certainly a contender for the best currently available.
Price: $389
Founded in 2021 by knifemaking wunderkind Josh Smith, Montana Knife Company is a boutique brand on the rise. While it typically drops limited quantities of fixed blades that sell out fast, MKC recently wide-released the popular Speedgoat. Named for a slang term for the pronghorn antelope, this 1.7-ounce, 3.75-inch carbon-steel blade (full length of 7.75 inches) is similarly light and agile, thanks in part to a skeletonized handle wrapped in seven feet of handy 550 paracord. While it’s designed for hunting, it’s ready for anything.
Price: $225
You'd probably have to be a Bear Grylls- or Les Stroud-level survivalist to add this water bottle-sized kit to your everyday carry loadout, but it's still a noteworthy release for serious outdoors lovers. Made in collaboration with renowned eyewear/helmet brand Smith, the water-resistant, 14.6-ounce tube packs a variety of essential tools ranging from zip ties to first-aid supplies that will help you thrive throughout any adventure — be that a quick trip to the slopes or a longer winter camping session.
Price: $120