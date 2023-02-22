Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Emma Cranston
today in gear february 22 2023 yield pour over carafe in amber

While the new Mercedes-Benz CLA Sedan EV isn’t expected to officially debut until the end of 2024, the very first images of the new model recently leaked. There, the vehicle donned heavy camouflage as it took a spin for early cold weather testing. While early details are still sparse, the car is now expected to don a CCS Combo 2 connector on the right C-pillar of the car, with all three prototypes photographed displaying the feature. Initially caught on camera by InsideEV’s ‘spy photographers,’ fans can check out the new images here.

Today we’re taking a look at new snow bike accessories, a trail-runner from Arc’teryx and a stylish pour over carafe. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

Longines Drops Their First Watch of the Year
longines watch
Longines

With the Longines Pilot Majetek ($3,850), Longines draws on its storied history to pave an exciting way forward. The new model delivers revised proportions and rounded lugs, plus a matte black dial for optimal legibility. Powered by the exclusive Longines L893.6 caliber, the watch boasts a 72-hour power reserve plus 100M water resistance. At 9 o'clock, fans can also find a commemorative plate on the steel case marked '1935,' in honor of the very first Longines 'Majetek' model.

Make the Most of Your Last Snow Day
moonbikes ski and snowboard rack
MoonBikes

This year, Moonbikes made it easy to couple your favorite electric snow bike with all your go-to winter gear. With everything from a new Ski & SnowBoard Rack ($475) to the hardy Pulka ($650) the brand gave fans options for towing or tacking on everything from winter sports equipment to life-saving backcountry gear. So stock up now to make the most of next winter and if you’re new to MoonBikes, make sure to read up on the limited batch electric snow bikes today.

Scramble Faster in the Vertex
two people hiking wearing arc'teryx vertex sneakers
Arc'teryx

Arc’teryx released the Vertex ($180) for those who love true, clear-day alpine running and ‘scrambling at speed.’ Fine-tuned for trail running, this new shoe offers a durable, breathable design topped by an integrated knit collar to help seal out debris. Meanwhile, a forefoot TPU rock plate and welded support zone across the upper offer added protection, and Vibram MegaGrip will keep you steady on any rocky trail. Available now in three colorways — including an eye-catching neon orange — the Vertex is the shoe you’ve been looking for.

North Face Drops the Lo-Fi Hi-Tek Collection
two people wearing the north face low fi hi tek collection
The North Face

Described as a ‘new take on throwbacks,’ the new Lo-Fi Hi-Tek collection equips some of the brand’s time-tested faves with the modern fabrics and technology that will help fans bring them up to speed. With everything from a water-repellent bucket hat to a pair of wind-resistant cargo pants, the new collection has something for everyone.

Wake Up and Stay Up
yield pour over carafe in amber
courtesy

Yield’s new Pour Over Carafe ($85) offers fans a durable glass pitcher that can keep up to six cups of coffee on deck at all times. Equipped with a lid and designed from heat-proof borosilicate glass, the stylish carafe now comes in three different colors. Compatible with classic paper filters and capable of brewing all your favorite beans, this carafe will make a great gift for any coffee lover.

