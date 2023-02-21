The North Face's New Capsule Elevates Archival Styles with High-Tech Features

Fashion is cyclical, and the cycle even extends to outerwear, it seems, as evidenced by The North Face's new retro-inspired Low-Fi Hi-Tek Spring/Summer 2023 Collection. Designed with influence from the brand's 55-year history and archives, the new capsule is hiding some pretty modern tech underneath its veneer of nostalgia.
There's no official release from the brand, but The North Face did tell Gear Patrol that the Low-Fi Hi-Tek collection "mixes our heritage styles with classic Icon styles reimagined in new fabrications and color theories." Inspired in part by the work of Buckminster Fuller, the collection brings together neutral colorways and vibrant blues and LED yellows for a color palette that's rooted in nature.
Moving on from color and diving into fabrication, the Low-Fi Hi-Tek Collection uses recycled materials, technical and proprietary TNF fabrics like Technical Windwall and water-repellent cotton to bring things full circle. It's a marriage of past and future, with vintage aesthetics formed from highly technical modern fabrics and materials.
The collection features a range of men's and women's outerwear and accessories, but a few key pieces really catch our attention: the '92 Low-Fi Hi-Tek Nuptse Jacket, the Oxeye Shoes and the '78 Low-Fi Hi-Tek Cargo Pants.
The men's version of the '92 Low-Fi Hi-Tek Nuptse Jacket combines 90s-era styling with modern fabrics: the Utility Brown/Gravel colorway would work in any decade, and the 700-fill down insulation, water-repellent cotton and wind-resistant fabric make it a functional update to a classic look.
These everyday hikers (available in both men's and women's versions) may look unassuming, but they feature a breathable upper made with recycled materials, a grippy outsole with 2.5mm lugs, an EVA midsole built for high rebound and energy transfer and a modern bootie construction that prioritizes fit and comfort.
Inspired by vintage Rough Rider pants, this modern take on a heritage style sees updates in its wind-resistant fabric, zip and snap closures and thoughtful pocketing. The relaxed fit is comfortable without being too billowy or loose, and the neutral colorways complement its laidback styling.
Along with our favorites, the rest of the collection is available now on The North Face's website, with price points ranging from $40 to $360.