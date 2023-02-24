Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
At the Volkswagen Wolfsburg plant, an escape room is helping employees learn how the company’s electric vehicles are made. The new ‘eMotionRoom’ was developed to help the plant’s 22,000 workers prepare to start assembling the popular ID.3. Volkswagen’s team set it up as part of a one-day training program which will help teach technicians about EV manufacturing. Now, three intricately designed rooms challenge employees to solve various puzzles and problems to ‘escape’ to the next room. Working in teams of four, they’ll have 20 minutes to complete the requests in each room. Workers in the company’s Zwickau and Emden factories previously experienced the same eMotion Room, and the company hopes to have guided all 22,000 Wolfsburg employees through the course by 2025.
Today we’re taking a look at a new limited edition G-Shock, a wooden flask and survival raft. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
The new watch will launch in honor of Wu-Tang Clan’s 30th anniversary, and pays homage to the first Wu-Tang x G-Shock released back in 2012. Fans can enter to win the GM6900WTC22 ($280) until February 26, 11:59 p.m. EST. At that point, winners will be randomly selected, and their new watches will be shipped out. The new model boasts an elevated stainless steel black IP bezel, and the dial is encircled by the iconic words, ‘Cash Rules Everything Around Me C.R.E.A.M.’
This conversation starter will give you a perfect excuse to say, ‘you know, that bourbon was actually aged in American White Oak.’ It’ll also make you look like an absolute pro, and comes with an affordable – $45 – price tag. Autumn Woods’ Wooden Flask is handcrafted in Maryland and wraps real wood around a stainless steel core. Designed to comfortably carry up to six ounces, the flask is all you need to elevate every ‘quick and easy swig.’
Bedrock Sandals now offers a leather Mountain Clog ($175) made for hiking, strolling and exploring. A premium one-piece oiled Ecco Nubuck leather upper will keep your feet cozy, while an ‘extra sticky’ Vibram Megagrip outsole gives you all the traction you need to tackle slippery terrain. The oiled leather is also water resistant, while the clog’s footbed is amply cushioned and ‘anatomically molded.’ Available now in unisex sizing, these clogs will look just as great around town as they will at your campsite.
Do it with Menu. Their three-piece Pallarés Plant Tools kit ($300) gives fans a set of premium hand tools they’ll cherish for years to come. Boasting a trowel, hand rake and hoe; each piece has been hand forged from carbon steel for peak strength and sharpness. The ergonomic handles are made from beechwood and feature vegetable-tanned leather safety straps. Each set comes packaged in a wooden storage crate, and can be complemented by the brand’s favorite pruner ($150) or shears ($130).
Originally designed for military use, this efficient raft has now hit stands for more, recreational, fans across the country. Tubers, boaters, fishermen and classic backcountry folk can easily inflate the Rapid Raft ($479) in seconds before throwing it down on the water. The ultra-lightweight raft packs up just as easily and can quickly become life-saving gear in the event of a flood or other emergency. An easy win for every survivalist, this versatile raft should be in every waterfront cabin.