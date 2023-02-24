Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

At the Volkswagen Wolfsburg plant, an escape room is helping employees learn how the company’s electric vehicles are made. The new ‘eMotionRoom’ was developed to help the plant’s 22,000 workers prepare to start assembling the popular ID.3. Volkswagen’s team set it up as part of a one-day training program which will help teach technicians about EV manufacturing. Now, three intricately designed rooms challenge employees to solve various puzzles and problems to ‘escape’ to the next room. Working in teams of four, they’ll have 20 minutes to complete the requests in each room. Workers in the company’s Zwickau and Emden factories previously experienced the same eMotion Room, and the company hopes to have guided all 22,000 Wolfsburg employees through the course by 2025.

