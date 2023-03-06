Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

For many, a Rimowa suitcase exudes a sense of ‘you’ve made it.’ Slick, secure and designed to get you where you need to go, the brand’s metal luggage is as reliable as it is iconic. Of course, that peace of mind comes with a pretty hefty price tag; with the brand’s retailing for a little over $1,000. So when Rimowa announced its new Resale program, it’s safe to say fans were pretty excited. The new takes ‘pre-loved’ suitcases, refurbishes them and then allows fans to shop the new models online. Right now, bags are still selling almost as quickly as they’re listed, but fans can as soon as a new bag hits the site.

Today we’re taking a look at the new MoonSwatch, the Pilar IV and some exciting motorcycle apparel. This is Today in Gear.

