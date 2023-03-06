Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
For many, a Rimowa suitcase exudes a sense of ‘you’ve made it.’ Slick, secure and designed to get you where you need to go, the brand’s metal luggage is as reliable as it is iconic. Of course, that peace of mind comes with a pretty hefty price tag; with the brand’s Original Cabin bags retailing for a little over $1,000. So when Rimowa announced its new Resale program, it’s safe to say fans were pretty excited. The new Re-Crafted collection takes ‘pre-loved’ suitcases, refurbishes them and then allows fans to shop the new models online. Right now, bags are still selling almost as quickly as they’re listed, but fans can sign up to be notified as soon as a new bag hits the site.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Swatch recently dropped a short video teasing the upcoming Mission to Moonshine Gold watch. Set to drop tomorrow (March 7th), the new golden MoonSwatch has fans going nuts. Most are just curious to see whether the new release will feature a gold bioceramic material, or any degree of true, heart-stopping gold metal. And while all will be revealed tomorrow, it seems the watch will be released in select Swatch boutiques around the world at varying times. To find the full list of times and participating locations, check out the teaser video in the link below.
Over the weekend, Columbia River Knife and Tool quietly dropped the newest version of Jesper Voxnaes’ original Pilar knife. Now, the new model boasts a larger clip point blade and a new thumb slot opening for easier, one-handed opening. Made with D2 blade steel for excellent edge retention, the Pilar IV’s blade measures 3.09 inches, bringing the overall (open) length to 7.34 inches. Available today for $75, the Pilar IV is a modern, ultra-durable EDC.
Indian Motorcycle has teamed up with Jack Daniel’s to release the all-new Chief Bobber Dark Horse Motorcycle. The new bike is adorned with iconic Jack Daniel’s paintwork, as the brand wove its ‘Old No. 7’ logo throughout the design. These accents were all done by hand, with a Super Graphite paint mixed with actual Jack Daniel’s whiskey. Only 177 models will be made, and the team suggests reaching out by March 14th at the latest to secure one for yourself.
Whether you’re working with a lot of junk in your trunk or simply protecting precious cargo, Mo’cycle’s Airbag Jeans ($499) have got you covered. They’re equipped with a durable, inflatable layer beneath a tough denim shell. If you crash, they’ll be triggered by a key connected to your motorcycle, and immediately inflate. When it comes time to wash them, fans can simply remove the airbags, and run the jeans through the wash like any other pants.
The Leather Skillet Sleeve ($25) from Smithey Ironware Co. is a simple kitchen go-to that just makes sense. The handcrafted leather sleeve fits over the handle of your favorite cast iron to protect your hands from the pan’s hot surface. Made from a double-layer of oil-tanned leather, and stitched with a Kevlar heat-resistant thread, the sleeve is designed to develop a rich patina overtime. It’ll make a great housewarming gift for any cast-iron cook, or fit just as nicely into your usual camp kit.