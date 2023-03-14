Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
For some, your 2023 New Years’ Resolutions may have finally begun to show some promising results. For others, it might be time to optimize your routine — or start back up again. In either case, luckily for you, we’ve taken the time to put together a complete guide to (proper) Gym Etiquette. Ever wondered what to wear or how to act? Well, we’ve got you covered. The full guide covers everything from where to lift weights to when (if ever) to give advice, and even has tips for maneuvering around the occasional, influencer-led filming setup. So for 15 things you absolutely should — and should not — do in the gym, check out our full guide today.
The new model was inspired by the brand’s off-roading Audi RS e-tron Dakar Racer, and is powered by Fantic. The bike boasts an enduro frame made out of lightweight aluminum and excels at downhill riding thanks to a full suspension travel setup, wide wheels and off-road tires. A small display set on the handlebars shows key ride data, while a 36 volt battery supplies power to the Brose S-MAG 36 Volt 250 Watt motor. Three sizes will be available, with pricing starting at about $10,300. While the bike is yet to receive a release date, fans can ‘register their interest’ here, and learn more at the link below.
Looking for a cast iron bottle opener? Well, neither were we. That said, we can hardly resist this funky little tool. Couple it with a case of your favorite (high-end) beer to create the perfect housewarming gift or wrap it up with your favorite crown-capped wine. Or, if you’re looking to flesh out a full kit for a particularly established cast iron lover; consider gifting the bottle opener with Smithey Ironware Co.’s Cleaning & Care kit ($40).
LOJEL describes itself as a ‘global brand for the global traveler.’ Its new Niru Collection offers fans a tote for every step in the journey, with everything from the compact City Sling ($65) to a full Daypack ($125). Each style is available in five different colors, and the full ‘system’ boasts four bags — the two previously listed models plus a Mini Daypack ($100) and ultra-packable 3-Way Tote ($55). Best of all, each piece is made with 100 percent recycled nylon and fans can shop the ‘Bundle’ to save on the full system.
Bailey Nelson’s frames are designed in-house in Sydney and the brand offers scratch-resistant, UV-blocking prescription lenses across every pair of eyeglasses and sunglasses on its site. The brand strives to offer iconic, affordable products and boasts a long list of men’s and women’s styles. Now, with summer right around the corner, fans can shop Bailey Nelson’s newest sunglasses at a discounted price. For a limited time, they can bring home two pairs from $199, with some models ordinarily starting at $229 alone.
Ripton & Co. have released a pair of jeans specially designed for mountain biking. The ‘Bike Pant’ ($120) is currently available for both men and women, with six sizes to choose from. It’s crafted from super stretch performance denim and boasts roomy knee darts so fans can easily slip in knee pads. Launched in a limited batch and expected to start shipping in mid-April, the mountain biking pants are available for pre-order today.