While there's plenty of benefits to regularly hitting the gym — both physically and mentally — it's not the most welcoming place, especially for newbies. Between the heavy plates, complicated machines and more, there's a lot to digest. The last thing you want is to seem like a careless, insincere athlete as you get your bearings.

Gym etiquette is not difficult to master. In general, all you need to do is treat others with respect and be mindful of your surroundings. But things that may seem minor to you could be a bigger deal than you realize.



Below are a few key tips to help you act accordingly between sets, from how you carry yourself and your gear, to how you utilize equipment and more. So, whether just getting started with a normal gym routine or suddenly embarking on a self-awareness trip, keep these morals in-tote for your next training session; your workout partners will thank you.

Your Gear and Personal Space

Working out in a gym is definitely rooted in self-progress. After all, you're lifting weights, running on a treadmill or practicing agility drills for your sake, not someone else. But that doesn't mean you can dispense with being polite to your fellow gym-goers.

Keep your stuff organized.

Hitting the gym can require a lot of gear, depending on your discipline of choice. Some accessories like weightlifting gloves, knee sleeves and a lifting belt may be required for your specific workouts, not to mention a proper gym towel, water bottle and other must-haves. All these accessories can take up a good amount of space, but you shouldn’t treat the gym floor like the floor of your personal bedroom. Try and keep all your gear neatly stacked near the machine or bench you’re using, keeping traffic lanes open for other athletes to walk about the facility with ease.

A good way to ensure your gear storage is as compact as possible is by toting your gym bag with you from station to station. If you do decide to follow this tip, try and keep your tote at a reasonable size. Anything 35 liters and below can be a great starting point, but don’t expect to carry a 55L duffel or larger from bench to bench without causing some gridlock.

Don't train in stinky attire.

Okay, so fitness and body funk go hand in hand. After all, those exercises and intense regimens are bound to have you working up a sweat and a half. Yet while you might want to wear those sweat stains as a badge of honor, that’s no excuse to victimize other gym-goers’s nostrils. Always try to keep your training attire as fresh as possible, whether through mixing up your wardrobe daily with new shorts and tops, or by allowing your gear to air out properly in-between training days.

Keeping your clothes smell-free will prevent you from making enemies, but also help you make friends. Think about it, would you want to discuss the proper squat form with someone whose smell made you want to make a break for the door? I didn’t think so. Keeping gym apparel fresh and clean is also just good for hygiene reasons. But you shouldn't stop there.

Always wipe down your equipment.

When you complete an exercise in your routine, you’re bound to leave behind a puddle of your own perspiration. That pool is not something that should stay for long, as it’s both unhygienic and rude for other athletes wanting to use that piece of equipment.

Most training facilities offer cleansing wipes or cleaning spray to help disinfect equipment, so to keep order in your own gym, take advantage of these handouts and keep the gear as clean as possible. You don’t need to disinfect after every set, but wiping down the equipment before moving on to your next station is a must. Plus, this simple act can help preserve the longevity of equipment, as pooling sweat can deteriorate the leather and nylon often used across benches and other fitness equipment. Think of it as an investment in future workouts to come.

Try not to be too loud.

The gym can be a great environment for social interactions, but when talking with someone, whether on the phone or in-person, always try to be mindful of others around you. Odds are they’re far less interested in your discussion.

Same goes for your music. Don’t invade other’s ears with your go-to lifting mix by blaring your favorite music through your phone speakers. Get a pair of headphones or ear buds. It makes for more efficient, streamlined workouts for everyone.

Don't take up the entire gym floor.

When you got to the gym, it's not just for you — there are, in fact, other people using the space. Taking up the entire gym floor is rather frowned upon, especially by people trying to get in a proper lift while you’re cutting through their space performing agility drills.

Try and isolate yourself to an area that gives you enough room to successfully train while also staying clear of other patrons in the gym. This eliminates the chances of someone throwing off your rhythm, and vice versa. Many facilities can facilitate these training needs with an errant studio or stretching area that’s free of bulkier equipment or free weights.

Weights, Machines and Racks

You wouldn't rip apart or tarnish a book you rented from the library, right? So don't trash the plates, dumbbells, machines and racks you'll find in a gym. You're renting the equipment for a given session, and how you care for said equipment can dictate your standing with the establishment itself, as well as how other gym-goers see you.

Treat the weights with respect.

Don’t just throw weight plates and dumbbells around, as this heavy handling can damage the materials, leading to potential malfunctions down the road as well as less accurate weight totals through material loss and chipping.

Treat your plates and dumbbells like your own personal property, as you’re likely to do less damage and mishandle items that you personally invested in. Don’t drop barbells on safety racks or dump heavy dumbbells post-set. Instead, rack them as carefully as you can. This can lead to more structured training and control, as well as eliminate any unnecessary, annoying sounds or clangs that can irritate fellow gym-goers.

Clean up after yourself.

Always. Re. Rack. Your. Weights.

Please! Put your weights back! It's the least you can do.

Don't hog equipment.

While an exercise might call for changing weight totals within a given timeframe, or you might want to work a super set into your regimen, try and be mindful of others. After all, you can only lift two dumbbells or accommodate one machine at once, so try not to take up things other people could be using.

If you must super set with additional weights or machines, try and keep your setup as convenient to others as possible. Look to combine exercises that are close by in terms of the gym’s layout, so you aren’t running from one end of the facility to the next for the sake of more intense training. If you’re looking to use multiple weight sets, reserve your sets to just two weight totals. This allows you to accomplish your super set while also freeing up the majority of the rack for other patrons to get their training in.

Be flexible in your routine.

Sometimes things don't go to plan. A machine could have malfunctioned or broken since you last used it. Someone could be using the machine you want when you go to switch stations. All these potential mishaps require you to be flexible instead of just standing around idly for equipment to become available.

Allowing yourself to be flexible in the exercises you perform in a given day helps you hit your goals and helps other people hit theirs. Sure, it would be nice to use the machine you originally thought of, but the beauty of fitness is that there are a variety of other exercises that can target the same muscle groups, allowing for effective workouts for both parties.

Don't work out in front of the weight rack.

This tip speaks more so to the dumbbell rack, as this weight storage unit is more than likely nestled near a wall mirror. Don’t be the individual that works directly off the rack itself, as not only does this clog up valuable mirror space — whether for vanity or other means — but this setup also makes it harder for other athletes to reach for their dumbbells when necessary.

It’s best practice to isolate your dumbbell workout to a bench or other area, and transport your chosen weights to that sector for more focused training. This can help other athletes in terms of access to other dumbbells while also clearly marking your chosen dumbbells for your set.

Your Fellow Gym-Goers

Naturally, proper gym etiquette also involves thinking about others as well as your own actions. Below are a handful of helpful ideas to keep in mind when traversing a typical training environment as they relate to other athletes trying to get a session in.

Give people enough space.

You need a certain amount of space for each exercise performed in a gym, both for effectiveness as well as comfort. While we’re certain you’d enjoy the proper breadth of area for your own workout, why not give your fellow athletes the same luxury? When opting to work out near someone, try to give them ample room to complete their given sets. A good rule of thumb, particularly around free weights, is around three feet of space. This can allow a wider range of motion for both you and your fellow athlete without compromising form or setups.

Don't cross in front of the mirror.

Mirrors in gyms are used for multiple reasons. While some might take the vanity route and just enjoy staring at their muscular progress throughout a lift, others may use this reflective structure as a sense of motivation or coaching. As such, it can be quite the buzzkill to have someone walk in front of your line of sight, whether you’re monitoring your form in the middle of a dumbbell press or just admiring your biceps in the throws of a curl.

To work around this potential in-gym dilemma, try and forgo passing in front of someone’s field of view, especially when they’re performing a lift. While it might require some recalculations in terms of routes to your desired weights or machine, it can go a long way in maintaining the sanctity of the gym space. Plus, if you withhold crossing their paths, odds are they’re more likely to return the favor when you yourself post up in front of the mirror.

Don't give unsolicited advice.

There’s plenty of room for advancement when it comes to perfecting certain lifts, but these journeys are often best left to the individual. While you might see an athlete going about a lift in a different manner than what you’ve learned or accomplished, that doesn’t give you the right to go about correcting their form or offering unwarranted advice. Think about it, would you want someone coming up to you unannounced and telling you that your form is incorrect?

While there’s nothing wrong with striking up a conversation with fellow gym goers from time to time, you need to be mindful that what works for you may not work for others. Only offer lifting and training advice when asked, or if you find yourself in a situation that lends itself to safer training practices.

This notion also applies to asking for or giving a spot to someone in the gym. When this level of interaction is reached, you or someone else is asking for an added dose of safety when it comes to a heavier exercise. This is not a free pass to offer specialized tips. Keep it simple, safe and efficient — that’s all that’s required here.

Editor’s Note: There’s also no shame in forgoing giving someone a spot if you’re not comfortable. At the end of the day, a spotter is there to ensure the athlete is kept safe given the chance of a failed lift. If you don’t think you can help control the weight, or think there’s someone better suited for the task, it’s okay to say no.

Be mindful of filming setups.

Whether using video for the sake of self-coaching or wanting to go viral on social media, the presence of filming in gyms is a matter all athletes need to be aware of in today’s day and age. While your gym may have different policies regarding filming on the training floor, it’s important to understand how to act around a camera or smartphone. Don’t stare at an athlete as they film their workouts, as this can create an awkward environment for both parties. Simply go about your workout, and if you are uncomfortable with them filming, speak to them politely and in a professional manner.

Additionally, like the mirror tip listed above, do not cross in front of an athlete’s film setup mid-lift. This not only throws off their entire setup and could potentially hinder their results, but it also shows your lack of decency when compared to other individuals. The gym is a space for individuals to motivate themselves and others around them. How motivating can you be if you’re constantly messing up shots of a lifter’s PR or progress?

Work out in the proper location.

Certain exercises require certain gear, and while free weights and other accessories make working out more versatile, that doesn’t mean that all exercises should be performed wherever you please. Your gym probably has a layout for a reason, meaning there’s more than likely a dedicated area for free weight exercises, bodyweight movements, agility drills and other disciplines. Cluttering up other environments with ill-planned modalities can make it harder for other athletes to work around you, causing gridlock that’s just not warranted in a typical training scenario.

Try and plan your workouts in a station-to-station mentality, i.e., perform certain lifts at certain times to make your use of certain equipment more efficient. Need a rack for multiple lifts? Consider scheduling them back-to-back in your routine. Have some post-workout stretches or bodyweight exercises in your mix? Make sure to secure an area that’s isolated away from the machines and free weights for these needs. Having a blueprint for where your exercises take place can go a long way in ensuring everyone in the gym is able to complete their desired training in as smooth a fashion as possible.

And please, never curl in the squat rack.