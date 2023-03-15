Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
Recent leaks have revealed many exciting features across Google’s upcoming Pixel 7a. The new model arrives as part of the company’s more affordable smartphone series, and fans can expect a full list of specs on May 10th, at Google I/O 2023. Until then, leaks will have to hold us over. The Vietnamese site Zing News recently claimed it was able to check out a ‘test’ version of the new model (originally meant for programmers), and showcased the phone’s 6.1 inch display, presumably high-end materials and two 12-MP cameras on the back. On top of that, fans expect the new phone to arrive with 8GB of RAM, an upgraded 90HZ refresh rate option and better water resistance.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Sony’s new DSC-HX99RNV is a retinal projection camera system that allows users with poor vision to see landscapes, faces, read signs and capture images on camera. The camera is powered by a QD Laser Retissa Neoviewer, which PetaPixel explains as, ‘a viewfinder that uses laser retinal projection technology.’ This can project a digital image from the camera directly onto a user’s retina. As a result, images that wouldn’t have been visible through a traditional viewfinder can be captured and accurately displayed for a visually impaired user. The company wants to keep the product accessible (and explained it plans to bear a majority of the kit’s cost) and will offer the new camera for $600 in summer 2023.
The new release is officially the world’s first fully 3D-printed carbon fiber downhill bike. Named the ‘Rodeo,’ the new bike was designed by Revel and manufactured in partnership with 3D printing pioneer Arevo Inc. The company began with a Downhill model because it needs to be ‘overbuilt,’ and the learnings gained are sure to inform a lifetime of progress. In fact, Revel has already gone so far as to say ‘this method of frame production could be the future for carbon bicycle manufacturing.’ That said, while Arevo Inc. has already brought their own 3D-printed bike to market, Revel’s version will remain a pure concept product for the time being.
Tentree recently announced a new ‘Ocean Collection,’ which centers around crucial ocean planting efforts. To make this happen, the brand has partnered with OceanWise to plant over 12,000 acres of kelp and Plant a Million Corals to support ongoing coral restoration efforts across Florida and the Caribbean. In addition, the company will spearhead mangrove planting programs in Kenya, Madagascar, Brazil and Indonesia. All of these efforts flow seamlessly from two new Tentree collections – SeaFleece and SeaBlend. As a result, fans can shop sustainable essentials from the new collections today, to support the company’s plans to reforest the ocean.
Standard Issue Tees has officially teamed up with Toyo Tires’ Team Toyo Drivers Club to create a colorful new collection of go-to pieces. The new collection will include plenty of Standard Issue’s favorite pieces — like t-shirts, hoodies and headwear. Each tee and hoodie will arrive with a clean ‘Team Toyo’ embroidered on the left chest, while two pieces of headwear (including a dad hat and classic bucket hat) will similarly display the same telltale embroidery. The collection will go live today, March 15, at 10 am PST.
Package Free is committed to providing reusable, no-waste solutions for all your everyday needs. They’re lineup comes, iconically, package-free; and one of our favorite products is this handy Lunch Kit ($40). The full set features a stainless steel divider container plus a bamboo cutlery set. If that’s not enough fans can also stock up on the company’s reusable food storage wrap, glass and bamboo food containers or other stainless steel containers today.