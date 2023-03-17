Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Are you still looking for a bluetooth speaker? Do you have $15? Well then consider Ikea’s new Vappeby. The brand just announced a portable, waterproof bluetooth speaker that retails for just $14.99. At full charge, the device can supply up to 80 hours of play time (at 50 percent volume). It’s designed for indoor/outdoor use and can hold its own in damp areas. In fact, Ikea emphasizes that you can, ‘even drop it in the water without damaging the speaker.’ Their team also suggests purchasing two identical speakers for stereo sound, and offers the model in three different colors. Measuring just three inches tall and three inches wide, this is a compact little speaker you’ll want to bring everywhere.

