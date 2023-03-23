Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Next Monday, Watches & Wonders Geneva will officially kick off. There, fans can expect to see a slew of new releases and innovative timepieces – including new Rolexes. Notably, this year will mark the 70th anniversary of the brand’s very first Submariner dive watch and Explorer field watch. It’s also the 60th anniversary of the Daytona … So yeah, we’re excited to see what the brand rolls out next Monday. Curious to learn more? Check out our full Rolex Rumor Roundup here. There, we explore five of our favorite predictions for the new lineup.

Today we’re taking a look at the DAMUE 5600-Carbon, Norse Project’s ARKTISK collection and a new running shoe from On. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.