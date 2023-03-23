Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Next Monday, Watches & Wonders Geneva will officially kick off. There, fans can expect to see a slew of new releases and innovative timepieces – including new Rolexes. Notably, this year will mark the 70th anniversary of the brand’s very first Submariner dive watch and Explorer field watch. It’s also the 60th anniversary of the Daytona … So yeah, we’re excited to see what the brand rolls out next Monday. Curious to learn more? Check out our full Rolex Rumor Roundup here. There, we explore five of our favorite predictions for the new lineup.
Today we’re taking a look at the DAMUE 5600-Carbon, Norse Project’s ARKTISK collection and a new running shoe from On. This is Today in Gear.
DAMUE boasts a fine jewelry background and has quickly risen to fame thanks to its gorgeous, reworked G-SHOCKS. Now, the Japanese brand is preparing to re-release the 5600-Carbon ($626) tomorrow morning. Made using a non-magnetic, corrosion-resistant carbon, the lightweight material boasts the same tensile strength as Silver925. DAMUE plans to drop the watch on Friday March 24th at 9:00 GMT, but keep in mind, this restock is sure to sell out almost immediately.
The Cloudsurfer, one of On’s earliest running shoes, just got reimagined. The new (and improved) model now features brand new ‘CloudTec Phase’ cushioning technology in the midsole to ensure fans a softer, smoother ride. Including this computer-generated tech also allowed On to remove the Speedboard, effectively reducing waste and taking extra weight off the shoe. The result? A sustainable ‘dope-dyed’ road runner equipped with a Helion foam sole.
ARKTISK, Norse Project’s technical R&D line, just released its very first Spring line. The new collection features a series of lightweight ‘Ripstop Jackets’ ($575) that are cut from a textured, lightweight ripstop and finished with external taping. Fans can also find soft Merino T-Shirts ($350) and durable ‘Cordura Tech Hoodies’ ($215) adorned with reflective accents. Shopping for a rainy clime? Bring home the 3L Waterproof Bucket Hat ($120) or the brand’s gorgeous new three-layer parka. Made with GORE-TEX, the Hooded Parka Jacket ($1,000) features molded velcro cuffs, storm pockets and a storm placket for added weatherproofing.
Codenamed the ‘LB744,’ the new model is set to debut on March 29 as the successor to the brand’s formidable Aventador. The electrified V12 supercar arrives over 12 years after the Aventador’s first introduction. So far, it’s expected to offer an all-wheel-drive electric mode, but fans will be able to access the full 1,000 horsepower in ‘Corsa’ mode. Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 (and three electric motors), the new release will also boast a 3.8-kWh battery that can charge up in just 30 minutes (at seven kilowatts). Fans can check out the full reveal on March 29 at 10 AM EST.
Raw Garden’s all-natural vegan edibles contain no artificial flavoring. Each bag boasts flavors like Bing Cherry, Meyer Lemon and Wild Strawberry and gummies are dosed at 5mg each. They’re scored down the middle so you can easily cut them half for a milder ‘sesh,’ or to mix and match different flavors. Best of all, each batch is made with fresh-frozen, single-sourced cannabis oil sustainably grown on the brand’s own farm.