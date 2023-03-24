Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

ALLIED Feather + Down just revealed ExpeDRY – the world’s first chemical-free, fast-drying down. It’s no surprise that the company (currently the world’s leading supplier of ethically sourced down) would be the one to launch this game-changing product, which it has now made available to all of its partner brands. ExpeDRY has been tested to dry 40 to 60 percent faster than untreated down, and will ultimately make caring for down products easier. With ExpeDRY, machine-drying products will be faster, and air drying wet clothing on the trail will be easier. This is because the product is built to facilitate a faster evaporation rate, which will make the down inhospitable to fungus (“In long-term exposure in wet climates such as extreme through-hikes . . . loss of warmth is primarily due to the buildup of fungus”). Fans can expect to see ExpeDRY slowly making its way into new products, which we’re extremely excited to test and review.

