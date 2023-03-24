Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
ALLIED Feather + Down just revealed ExpeDRY – the world’s first chemical-free, fast-drying down. It’s no surprise that the company (currently the world’s leading supplier of ethically sourced down) would be the one to launch this game-changing product, which it has now made available to all of its partner brands. ExpeDRY has been tested to dry 40 to 60 percent faster than untreated down, and will ultimately make caring for down products easier. With ExpeDRY, machine-drying products will be faster, and air drying wet clothing on the trail will be easier. This is because the product is built to facilitate a faster evaporation rate, which will make the down inhospitable to fungus (“In long-term exposure in wet climates such as extreme through-hikes . . . loss of warmth is primarily due to the buildup of fungus”). Fans can expect to see ExpeDRY slowly making its way into new products, which we’re extremely excited to test and review.
While some American gearheads have been slow to adopt the brand, most European fans know Klättermusen is still creating some of the best outdoors gear. The brand’s new Spring/Summer 2023 collection is built for multi-day trekking and boasts everything from a knee-length unisex parka, to lightweight five-panel caps. The new line is bursting at the seams with refined, high-quality mountaineering equipment and showcases a wide range of durable products built for fast-paced, high-energy adventures.
MSCHF, the brand behind the now infamous ‘Big Red Boot,’ is gearing up for its next release: the BWD. The shoe can be worn from the front, or the back, thanks to a mind-bending ‘two-way silhouette.’ Fans can choose to either slide their foot in on one side for a mule-fit, or wear the shoe ‘business as usual’ from the sneaker side. However, because of this dual-fit, the user’s toes will remain exposed in either format. Designed with white leather, red suede and speckled midsoles; these attention-grabbing shoes will officially drop on April 11 (via the MSCHF app).
Designed in partnership with Close Quarters Combat instructor Jared Wihongi, the new ‘Wihongi’ models offer fans two fixed blades and two folding knives. The ‘MOA’ and ‘TOA’ fixed blades both arrive with a finger ring’d handle and N690Co blade steel. They’re joined by the folding ‘KEA’ knife, which features a 2.76 inch long blade made with the same blade steel, plus a G10 black handle. The MOA will also come in a folding version, which comes equipped with a reversible pocket clip, tungsten carbide glass breaker and liner lock.
The brand calls Merino Wool ‘the best fabric for variable spring weather’ – and they’re not wrong. The natural crimp in merino can provide durable elasticity while wicking away moisture and helping your body thermoregulate. So how did Ibex harness Merino? By launching a new line of technical layers. Standouts include the Shak Jacket ($260), which uses dense merino wool to create a thicker, warmer layer and the super lightweight Indie Hoodie ($170) which gives fans a comfortable quarter zip equipped with a snug scuba hood. Fans can shop on to explore the entire collection today, where they’ll find everything from boxer briefs to ‘tranquil joggers.’
Snow Peak’s Shimo Stein ($60) is a large ‘vacuum-insulated’ mug. It’s built for camping, but we wouldn’t be surprised if you found yourself reaching for it a little closer to home. Made with stainless steel and equipped with a double handle, the stein angles up to a narrow mouth opening to ensure smoother sipping. It’s great for everything from chilled lagers to hot coffee, and will always make a great gift for your favorite gearhead.