The Internet Is Obsessed with These Big Red Boots. Here's Why

When agents of chaos art collective MSCHF first teased its bulbous red boots, lots of people figured they were a joke. On model Sarah Snyder, they looked leftover from the Metaverse or a TikTok filter. But the boots are undoubtedly real, and they’re set for widespread release on February 16th.

But how did Astro Boy’s big red boots — officially called the MSCHF BRB — become fashion’s buzziest new release?

What are the MSCHF BRB (Big Red Boots)?

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

First Look: MSCHF Big Red Boot 👀 pic.twitter.com/HmiBsNm41Y — SAINT (@saint) February 4, 2023

"The Big Red boot is a realization of a specific sort of cartoonish abstraction of a shoe," MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg told Highsnobiety. "In [the] cartoon world, representation works with reduced information to immediately imply an object, rather [than] literally depict it. The Big Red Boot works on a similar principle, where it is an absurd, simplified form that conveys the idea of ‘BOOT’ without worrying too much about the particulars of realism."

Sure, they’re ridiculous, and MSCHF is asking an absurd $350 for ‘em, but there’s something slightly… fun about the Big Red Boots, even if they look difficult to walk in.



Realism calls for considerations like comfortability and durability, not just end aesthetics. People have had trouble getting these boots off, for example, a complaint registered about the popular Yeezy Slides, too, which placed similar emphasis on form over function.

"From a technical perspective," Greenberg added in his Highsnobiety interview, "the BRB pushes the envelope of its single-mold-shell design, simply because it is really large. It’s shot in a much higher quality material and process than, say, a rain boot, or other thin-walled low-cost boots."

There are no laces, minimal tread and little arch support. Plus, they don’t pair particularly well with anything else — not even wide-leg pants. So, what’s the point, you ask?

A viral moment, of course, but also the opportunity to break free from fashion norms.

Why are the Big Red Boots so popular?

Just like when MSCHF dropped its popular Walking Boot, which looks a lot like an air cast, or the satanic blood sneakers, which got rapper Lil Was X sued by Nike, the goal was to generate enough hype around the product that it sells out. MSCHF rarely tries to make a ubiquitous product that appeals to the masses. Instead, the Big Red Boots stand out — and draw quite the line between those that do and do not like them.

Many users on Twitter, for example, are calling out folks for wearing them with “normal clothes.” These boots, they say, deal in extremes, both in color and size. As such, they’re best paired with similarly absurd designs: a bright red puffer, flared pants and futuristic-looking sunglasses. They’re costuming meant to transport, not assimilate, and stand out on social, as well in real life.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We took the @mschf Big Red Boots to the streets of manhattan, here's how it went 😂 😭 pic.twitter.com/gsUUY0KAAy — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 8, 2023

In many ways, they aren’t all that different from previous fashion stunts like Balenciaga’s Chip Bag or JW Anderson’s Pigeon Clutch. This is MSCHF’s way of poking fun at high fashion, during one of the industry’s most anticipated events: New York Fashion Week.

But just like when MSCHF interrupted Art Basel with its gamified ATM that put your bank balance on a LED leaderboard instead of dispensing cash, this release does more than just add to the affair; it overtakes it, becoming more talked about than the event itself.

With the start of New York Fashion Week still a few weekdays away, time will tell if these really do become the talk of the town. That being said, regardless of whether we see any on red carpets or runways, people are surely excited about them — just look at how much they’re reselling for. As of this writing, there are pairs going for $1,900 on StockX, and they still haven’t dropped to the public yet.

How to buy MSCHF's Big Red Boots.

MSCHF's polarizing BRB (Big Red Boots) drops on February 16th at 11 AM EST via MSCHF's online store. Or, if you miss out, you can surely find a pair on StockX... for far more than you planned on spending, that's for sure.