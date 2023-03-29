Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today we’re taking a look at a new shoe from Nike ACG, a titanium road bike and a $2,000 scotch. This is Today in Gear.
Titanium is everywhere right now, so why not use it to make a sleeker, more capable road bike? To create the new bike, Mosaic took the famed Mosaic RT-1 and re-imagined the build with a new and improved 35mm of tire clearance. The result? A model the brand is now calling, ‘the ultimate drop bar bike.’ The new Mosaic RT-1 ITR also boasts a completely integrated cockpit system, new chainstay design, intuitive steering response and the ENVE integrated road fork. Best of all it’s completely made to order — so for $8,200 you can have the bike fit to your requirements, ride preferences and build configuration.
DJI just announced a new pair of FPV goggles for its Avata drone. The ‘DJI Goggles Integra’ ($499) launched alongside the new ‘DJI RC Motion 2 Controller’ remote ($239). When combined, the two are designed to offer ‘unparalleled control,’ ‘comfort’ and ‘an immersive first-person flight experience.’ The goggles feature two 1080P Micro-OLED screens that boast a 100Hz refresh rate, and the battery has now been (notably) integrated into the headstrap. While the new setup allows the pilot to enjoy a premier first-person view, fans can also use the DJI Fly app to display a real-time video feed from your smartphone.
Launching a week from today, the new ACG Moc ($90) will feature a breezy linen upper. The brand describes the shoe as ‘ultralight, perfectly shapeless and brilliantly versatile’ and we couldn’t agree more. The sleek (self-described) ‘potato-sack-of-a-shoe’ can become your spring and summer go-to in no time. The new version also features a more comfortable ‘drop-in’ midsole plus an updated lacing system built to help you lock in your fit. Available on April 5, we’ll bet these new mocs find their way around plenty of campfires all around the world.
By now, most readers have probably tried to maintain some sort of supplement or vitamin routine. Well, JOYÀ wants to make it easier. The wellness brand is on a mission to ‘reimagine functional health’ into an easy daily ritual, and has just launched a new product in its Superblends line. The new ‘Defend’ powder ($39) joins other ‘chef crafted supplements’ entitled Restore, Calm and Focus. Made with a powerful botanical blend of adaptogens like Ashwagandha, Reishi mushroom, Lion’s mane mushroom and Maca, fans can simply add a scoop of the powder into their morning tea, coffee or smoothie to reap the benefits.
Glenfiddich is gearing up to launch an exciting new spirit. The new liquid marks the very first single malt Scotch whisky to be finished in (rare oak) casks that previously contained the oldest distilled alcoholic spirit in Japan; Awamori. For those unfamiliar, Awamori is traditionally stored in clay pots and made using long-grain Indica rice. Only a small percentage are matured in oak casks, making the resulting liquid exceptionally rare. The new spirit, Grand Yozakura, is a 29-year-old Scotch that boasts ‘indulgent layers of toasted oak, creamy vanilla toffee and silky tannin.’ Bursts of spic and crunchy green apple smooth into warming earthy tones, and long-lasting oak on the finish. The bottle will launch in the coming weeks in very limited quantities, with an SRP of $1,999.