Bookmark this page and return often, as we'll update it throughout the year with the most notable new watches of 2023.

The year has only just begun, but it's already giving plenty of cues as to what we can expect ahead. Anniversaries will, as always, be a major theme and the reissues and limited editions have already begun to flow forth from the likes of TAG Heuer and Blancpain.

There'll be more still, but new models also show that the industry isn't just looking to midcentury design and continues to push the bold, "modern" type of watch that's been going strong for much of the new millennium. See those and more of the most exciting new watches below.

January

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Series Blancpain will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of its historic Fifty Fathoms watch all year, but it starts off with a 42.3mm version of the modern watch that's usually sized at 45mm. This model is limited to 210 examples total and comes on a 21.5mm-wide NATO strap. Movement: Blancpain 1315 automatic

Diameter: 42.3mm

Price: TBC LEARN MORE Courtesy Bell & Ross BR 03 x Alain Silberstein x Grail Watch A limited-edition of three Bell & Ross watches are decked out in square, black ceramic cases and celebrated designer Alain Silberstein's signature primary colors. One is time-only, another a GMT and the third is a chronograph. Yes you can buy them as a set, too. Movement: ETA/Sellita automatic

Diameter: 42mm

Price: $4,400, $6,700 (GMT), $5,600 (chrono) LEARN MORE Courtesy Oris Big Crown Cal. 473 It's got a new dial color, yes, but what makes this version of Oris's Big Crown notable is on view from the caseback. That's right, it's the movement — a new version of the brand's Calibre 400, the manually wound 473, which features an indicator on the movement plate for its 5 days of power reserve. Movement: Oris Cal. 473 hand-wound

Diameter: 38mm

Price: $4,400 SHOP NOW Courtesy TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronometer We're happy to see the classic Monza getting some love from TAG Heuer. This new model, however, takes the sporty '70s chronograph in a distinctly edgy direction along the path forged by the modern Carrera. It features bold colors, a skeletonized dial, a flyback chronograph and a forged carbon case. Movement: TAG Heuer Heuer 02 Flyback automatic (COSC)

Diameter: 42mm

Price: $13,650 LEARN MORE Courtesy TAG Heuer Carrera 60th Anniversary LE One of the many anniversaries watch brands will celebrate this year is that of the Heuer Carrera launched in 1963. TAG Heuer kicks it off with a 600-piece limited edition reissue of the historic "Glassbox 2447 SN" model featuring a silver dial and contrasting ("reverse panda") subdials. Its case is 3mm wider than the 36mm original. Movement: Heuer 02 automatic

Diameter: 39mm

Price: $7,400 LEARN MORE Courtesy