Bookmark this page and return often, as we'll update it throughout the year with the most notable new watches of 2023.
The year has only just begun, but it's already giving plenty of cues as to what we can expect ahead. Anniversaries will, as always, be a major theme and the reissues and limited editions have already begun to flow forth from the likes of TAG Heuer and Blancpain.
There'll be more still, but new models also show that the industry isn't just looking to midcentury design and continues to push the bold, "modern" type of watch that's been going strong for much of the new millennium. See those and more of the most exciting new watches below.
January
Blancpain Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Series
Blancpain will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of its historic Fifty Fathoms watch all year, but it starts off with a 42.3mm version of the modern watch that's usually sized at 45mm. This model is limited to 210 examples total and comes on a 21.5mm-wide NATO strap.
Movement: Blancpain 1315 automatic
Diameter: 42.3mm
Price: TBC
Bell & Ross BR 03 x Alain Silberstein x Grail Watch
A limited-edition of three Bell & Ross watches are decked out in square, black ceramic cases and celebrated designer Alain Silberstein's signature primary colors. One is time-only, another a GMT and the third is a chronograph. Yes you can buy them as a set, too.
Movement: ETA/Sellita automatic
Diameter: 42mm
Price: $4,400, $6,700 (GMT), $5,600 (chrono)
Oris Big Crown Cal. 473
It's got a new dial color, yes, but what makes this version of Oris's Big Crown notable is on view from the caseback. That's right, it's the movement — a new version of the brand's Calibre 400, the manually wound 473, which features an indicator on the movement plate for its 5 days of power reserve.
Movement: Oris Cal. 473 hand-wound
Diameter: 38mm
Price: $4,400
TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronometer
We're happy to see the classic Monza getting some love from TAG Heuer. This new model, however, takes the sporty '70s chronograph in a distinctly edgy direction along the path forged by the modern Carrera. It features bold colors, a skeletonized dial, a flyback chronograph and a forged carbon case.
Movement: TAG Heuer Heuer 02 Flyback automatic (COSC)
Diameter: 42mm
Price: $13,650
TAG Heuer Carrera 60th Anniversary LE
One of the many anniversaries watch brands will celebrate this year is that of the Heuer Carrera launched in 1963. TAG Heuer kicks it off with a 600-piece limited edition reissue of the historic "Glassbox 2447 SN" model featuring a silver dial and contrasting ("reverse panda") subdials. Its case is 3mm wider than the 36mm original.
Movement: Heuer 02 automatic
Diameter: 39mm
Price: $7,400
Porsche Design Chronograph 1 GP 2023 Edition
Porsche Design used the occasion of the 2023 Grand Prix ("GP") Ice Race to recreate a vintage model from 1972. It features a circa 41mm titanium case, a flyback chronograph movement and some of the most killer retro racing looks anywhere. With a chronometer-certified automatic movement, it's limited to only 250 examples.
Movement: Porsche Design Kaliber WERK 01.240 automatic
Diameter: 40.8mm
Price: $9,650
Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton
Behold: the evolution of the Defy Skyline collection Zenith introduced last year. It features an integrated bracelet and the brand's high-frequency El Primero movement in time-only (rather than chronograph) form. In line with many other Zenith (and LVMH brand) watches, the new version gets a skeletonized dial. Its pattern is based on the brand's old logo rather than the current five-pointed star.
Movement: Zenith El Primero 3620 SK automatic
Diameter: 41mm
Price: $11,000
Maen Brooklyn 36 Triple Calendar
One of our favorite bang-for-buck indy watchmakers released a new model with a triple calendar feature. That means it shows the month, date and day of the week — even though the latter two being displayed in contrasting subdials might make you think of a chronograph at first glance. This layout and functionality comes courtesy of the Miyota 9122 automatic movement in a nicely vintage-sized case.
Movement: Miyota 9122 automatic
Diameter: 36mm
Price: ~$649
Hublot Classic Fusion Original
Most Hubot watches today are big, brash and showy, but new models in the Classic Fusion line harken to the brand's early days. They're thin, minimal, and they come in three sizes of 33mm, 38mm and 42mm with options of titanium, gold or black ceramic cases. Our hot take after trying them on: the 42mm wears perfectly (more like 40mm).
Movement: Quartz (33mm), Sellita SW300 automatic
Diameter: 33mm, 38mm, 42mm
Price: $6,500-$24,100
Zodiac x Rowing Blazers Super Sea Wolf
Apparel label Rowing Blazers' collab with Seiko is a tough act to follow. But it's aiming to build on that success with another partnership, this time building on Swiss watchmaker Zodiac's Super Sea Wolf dive watch. It features the Rowing Blazers' signature use of color, but this time it mixes in another collaborating partner: the Paris pub called Harry's Bar with its dancing flies logo.
Movement: STP 1-11 automatic
Diameter: 40mm
Price: $1,595
