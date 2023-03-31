Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Lost your gear out on the trail? Well, YETI just might replace it. The company’s new ‘YETI Craigslost Campaign’ was launched after the brand found a long list of users lamenting their lost gear on Craigslist. Over the last few months, YETI has been quietly contacting these fans and replacing their gear, but it doesn’t stop there. For each shipment, the team has taken the relevant replacement gear and dropped it into one of its new ‘LoadOut GoBoxes.’ Designed for the long haul, these heavy duty gear haulers are dustproof, waterproof and ‘virtually indestructible.’ With four colors and three sizes to choose from, the campaign gives new meaning to the phrase, ‘you win some, you lose some.’

Today we’re taking a look at new shoes from Norse Projects, the All-In-One Rolling Tray from Houseplant and a sneak peak at the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.