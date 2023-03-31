Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

By Emma Cranston
today in gear march 31 2023 jeep easter safari concepts

Lost your gear out on the trail? Well, YETI just might replace it. The company’s new ‘YETI Craigslost Campaign’ was launched after the brand found a long list of users lamenting their lost gear on Craigslist. Over the last few months, YETI has been quietly contacting these fans and replacing their gear, but it doesn’t stop there. For each shipment, the team has taken the relevant replacement gear and dropped it into one of its new ‘LoadOut GoBoxes.’ Designed for the long haul, these heavy duty gear haulers are dustproof, waterproof and ‘virtually indestructible.’ With four colors and three sizes to choose from, the campaign gives new meaning to the phrase, ‘you win some, you lose some.’

Today we’re taking a look at new shoes from Norse Projects, the All-In-One Rolling Tray from Houseplant and a sneak peak at the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.

What to Expect at the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari
jeep easter safari concepts
Jeep

This year’s Easter Jeep Safari will take place April 1-9 in Moab — as usual. The off-roading celebration is at its core, an opportunity for Jeep to showcase some of its most exciting releases and concept vehicles to date. This year, custom-built Jeeps will abound, and a new-and-improved, all-electric Wrangler will take the stage. Boasting 625 Horsepower, the new ‘Magneto’ will debut alongside a neon green ‘Wrangler Rubicon 392-turned-Scrambler’ concept. In total, fans can expect to see seven 2023 Easter Jeep Safari concepts next week — but which will reign supreme?

Norse Just Dropped Two New ‘Runners’
arktisk lace up runner sneaker in black
Norse Projects

Launched as part of the brand’s ARKTISK line, the new shoes give fans two lightweight, low-top styles for spring. The first, the Zip Up Runner ($360) features new Vibram Wrap Tech around the bottom of the shoe to offer fans ‘extreme levels of grip’ in a slim, light sole. The second, the Lace Up Runner ($325) is secured with a cord and stopper construction which tucks on the tongue into a smart stow-away pocket. Both shoes come with an upper constructed from diamond structured ripstop nylon backed by a Hydro Guard membrane; making them a great choice for those pesky ‘April showers.’

Check Out Adsum’s Latest Spring and Summer Styles
man wearing adsum drop 2 clothing
Adsum

Adsum is known for creating technical outerwear and staples inspired by the American Northeast. To round out its SS23 collection, the brand just debuted ‘Drop 2,’ which boasts a wealth of ‘lake-ready’ go-tos. Laid back overshirts and versatile work shirts dominate the collection, with a handful of spring-forward pants and summery shorts offering fans the perfect way to complete each look. Skimming for our favorite piece? Check out the Flex Zip Short. It’s made with a stretchy cotton twill and features dual rear and left leg pockets topped with a curved zip entry and knotted paracord pulls.

Houseplant Launched the All-In-One Rolling Tray
houseplant all in one rolling tray
Houseplant

This elegant showstopper is a far cry from the rolling trays of coffee tables past. Retailing now for $485, the ‘comprehensive’ piece features two indents for your (preferably Houseplant) papers and crutches, plus an ashtray and very, very nice grinder. The tray offers ample room for rolling and is made by hand; so no two trays will look exactly the same. Crafted by the ‘geniuses at Concrete Cat’ this gorgeous tableware is limited to 180 pieces, so drop the $485 now if you have it.

Is This the Coolest Cycling Brand Ever?
man and woman facing back to back wearing attaquer cycling clothing
Attaquer

Attaquer’s premium cycling clothing is designed to help you stand out from the pack. With everything from sleek shoe covers to chic jerseys, the brand has all the gear you’ll need to flex from head to toe. Notably, the new Men’s Artist Series, ‘ATQ x Egle Zvirblyte,’ showcases playful drawings by the Lithuanian born, London based artist with colorful ‘character driven’ illustrations decorating a wide range of jerseys and tees.

