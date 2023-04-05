Today in Gear: Tomorrow’s Go-To Products Today

Calling all MoonSwatch fans: the Mission to Moonshine Gold watch is officially arriving in 14 new cities tomorrow. Unfortunately for the more landlocked states, New York is the only American city to make the list. Others include Madrid, Berlin, Sydney, Rome, Macau, Juárez, Seoul and Hong Kong – where the new model will drop in one specific Swatch store for each location. The Mission to Moonshine Gold will be available for one day only (‘pop-up style’), though it will likely sell out in a matter of hours. New to the hype? Check out everything you need to know about the new MoonSwatch here.

Today we’re taking a look at the new Heritage 2.0 helmet, Nothing Beer (5.1%) and a Flamingo Pink release from The Ridge. This is Today in Gear.

