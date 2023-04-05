Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Tomorrow’s Go-To Products Today
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Calling all MoonSwatch fans: the Mission to Moonshine Gold watch is officially arriving in 14 new cities tomorrow. Unfortunately for the more landlocked states, New York is the only American city to make the list. Others include Madrid, Berlin, Sydney, Rome, Macau, Juárez, Seoul and Hong Kong – where the new model will drop in one specific Swatch store for each location. The Mission to Moonshine Gold will be available for one day only (‘pop-up style’), though it will likely sell out in a matter of hours. New to the hype? Check out everything you need to know about the new MoonSwatch here.
Today we’re taking a look at the new Heritage 2.0 helmet, Nothing Beer (5.1%) and a Flamingo Pink release from The Ridge. This is Today in Gear.
Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
To create the Heritage 2.0, Thousand took its best-selling helmet, plus eight years of user-driven feedback, and optimized the design beyond our expectations. The new model now features more ventilation for cooler riding, plus an integrated magnetic tail light and an overall more comfortable design. Fans can sign up to be notified when the Heritage 2.0 comes available for sale, or read up on one of our favorite Thousand helmets (the Gear Patrol x Thousand helmet) here.
Timex just dropped four versions of the new Q Timex Three Time Zone Chronograph. Three varieties of the 40MM watch arrive on synthetic rubber straps, but perhaps the most exciting version is the stainless steel version ($239). This style comes with a black face and matching bezel, plus a full stainless steel watch case and bracelet. Each watch is equipped to simultaneously track three time zones and boasts a rotating top ring with independent hour hands.
This week the world was abuzz over Tesla’s GigaBier – but now Nothing is joining the conversation. The strange, London-based tech brand is known for stirring up its hive with simplistic, often transparent devices. Now, the new ‘Beer (5.1%)’ promises fans a crisp, unfiltered rice lager brewed by Freetime Beer Co in Wales. Boasting a 5.1 percent ABV and expected to drop in Summer 2023, fans can sign up to learn more at the link below.
Known for providing everything from trending sunglasses to reliable contacts, Bailey Nelson is a one stop shop for everything eyewear. Now, the brand just launched a suite of new Spring Summer styles that range from tortoise shell aviators to more straightforward shapes made with recycled materials, or glowing acetate. Plus, with a full collection of colorful prescription frames up for grabs, it’s super easy to cover all your bases.
The Ridge — known for its sleek metal wallets and matching EDCs – just launched a new set in Flamingo Pink. Designed in partnership with American artists Jack Ludlam and Shaylen Broughton, the new collection centers around the new Flamingo Pink Wallet ($95) and Keycase ($75). Both pieces are built to last a lifetime, and made with powder-coated 6061-T6 aerospace-grade aluminum.