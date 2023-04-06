Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing

The Tacoma has long remained a beloved pickup, but we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for this workhorse. Now, the fourth-generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma is expected to arrive with a new automatic transmission, with a full reveal likely scheduled for sometime this year. A recent teaser revealed that at least the TRD Pro version will be offered with a 3.4 liter i=Force Max V6 hybrid engine. As of now, that engine is enough to push the Toyota Tundra to 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. Want to learn more? Check out our full rumor report here.

Today we’re taking a look at the 2025 Ram 1500 EV, new versions of Ken Onion’s facet knives and a surfboard made of palm leaves. This is Today in Gear.

