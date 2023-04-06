Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Tacoma has long remained a beloved pickup, but we can't wait to see what the future has in store for this workhorse. Now, the fourth-generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma is expected to arrive with a new automatic transmission, with a full reveal likely scheduled for sometime this year. A recent teaser revealed that at least the TRD Pro version will be offered with a 3.4 liter i=Force Max V6 hybrid engine. As of now, that engine is enough to push the Toyota Tundra to 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque.
Today we’re taking a look at the 2025 Ram 1500 EV, new versions of Ken Onion’s facet knives and a surfboard made of palm leaves. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Ram expects this new truck will fully ‘redefine the pickup segment’ and first revealed a concept version of the vehicle at CES 2023. Now, the brand has fully revealed the new model (debuting it first at the 2023 New York Auto Show) so fans can count on a suite of perks like two battery packs and faster charging. On top of that, the Ram 1500 EV can push up to 654 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque. It also accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 4.4 seconds and can tow up to 14,000 pounds. The truck will be available in five different trims, with a TRX version expected to also drop further down the line.
Columbia River Knife and Tool just introduced two new premium Ken Onion ‘Facet’ Knives. The folding knives, the Rivet ($275) and Viral ($275), are both made in Italy with Böhler M390 blade steel and titanium used across the handle. Developed in conjunction with renowned knifesmith Ken Onion, the new Facet knives take design elements from Onion’s original custom version and add smart features like IKBS bearings for smooth, fast deployment. Nevertheless, they preserve the handle’s subtle taper to ensure the piece still flows seamlessly to the versatile, drop point, satin-finished blade. With only 500 units of each model available, you’ll want to act quick to swipe one up for yourself.
Aimé Leon Dore teamed up with New Balance to draft a trendy new version of the brand’s iconic 860v2 running shoes. The new model is wrapped in layers of breathable mesh, and dotted with reflective details. Available in red, blue or green colorways, each version is perfectly complicated yet understandably restrained. Equipped with an Abzorb midsole and grippy rubber outsole, the shoes retail for $150 — but you’ll have to win the chance to bring them home. Fans can enter the raffle here, until 11:59 PM EST tonight.
For those unfamiliar, today the world of sunscreen is divided into two camps: Chemical and Mineral. Mineral sunscreen uses titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to create a barrier that sits on top of your skin to reflect UV light, chemical on the other hand contains active ingredients that are absorbed into your screen to ‘inactivate’ UV rays. Supergoop has taken the definition of mineral sunscreen one step further, by creating its mineral powder sunscreens. Available in a sheer or glowing hue, the sunscreen is applied with a brush on top of the skin (preferably on top of a moisturizer). It’s a great hack for mattifying shiny summer skin, and surely marks the future of sunscreen.
Greenhouse Surfboards is the brainchild of Milwaukee-based psychologist and surfer Ken Cole. Cole creates each custom (made-to-order) board by hand, spending roughly twenty hours on each creation. Today, he sculpts the boards from ‘innovative bio-based materials’ like jute, repurposed coffee bags, bio-resin, reclaimed wood and basalt fibers. That said, the core is still made of polyurethane foam — but Cole is on a mission to try to replace this material with something unconventional: palm leaves. Cole’s committed to testing his first prototype this summer, but fans will have to wait to see when they hit the market.