Knife heads know Ken Onion — and if you don’t, it’s time to sharpen up.

Renowned for creating the ‘SpeedSafe’ assisted opening mechanism for Kershaw Knives, Ken Onion is one of the most popular knife makers of our time. Now, he’s teamed up with Columbia River Knife and Tool to release a set of throwing knives.

Designed for the — surprisingly, rapidly growing — sport, Onion’s Throwing Knives are so perfectly balanced you can use them to train for the World Knife Throwing League .

What’s the World Knife Throwing League? What goes into the best throwing knives and who the heck is Ken Onion? Read on to find everything you need to know about CRKT’s new Onion Throwing Knives .

CRKT

The Backstory

Ken Onion x Columbia River Knife and Tool: A Dream Team

Before becoming a custom knife maker, Ken Onion developed a helicopter mechanism that was adopted by the United States military. A few years later, he began to apply the same technical thinking to knife making, and changed the game.

Today, he holds 36 design patents on locks, mechanisms and knife designs. In 2008, he became the youngest person ever inducted into Blade Magazine’s Hall of Fame — the same magazine that also claims Kid Rock, Nicolas Cage and Ziggy Marley all carry Onion’s custom knives.

In 2010, Onion began collaborating with Columbia River Knife and Tool. The company was founded by two fellow Kershaw Knives alumni, and the partnership has given way to several stellar designs. Standouts include the Facet folding knife (described by the brand as ‘a true gentleman’s carry’) and of course, the new Onion Throwing Knives.

The Gist



So What Makes a Good Throwing Knife?

The best throwing knives are specially weighted so they can make it straight to your target. They’ll also boast a dull blade but super sharp tip. This ensures the knife will stick to the target, but won’t cut your hand when you throw it. Notably, the Onion Throwing Knives boast a symmetrical design so both left or right handed users can throw them with ease. Grooves also run across the entire piece to give fans maximum throwing control.

Of course, they’re also forged tough. Each knife is made of 1050 carbon steel for maximum edge retention, and treated with a black powder coating plus red speckling — so you can really show off.

It took Ken Onion countless iterations and hours of testing to perfect the shape of these knives. Now, fans can bring them home as a three piece set housed in a woven nylon sheath.

Our POV

What Do You Get for the Knife Head with Every EDC? Throwing Knives

Somehow, hatchet throwing made its way into bars. Meanwhile, the World Knife Throwing League is broadcast on ESPN, and more and more gear heads are picking up the sport.

For collectors, throwing knives mark an interesting departure from the usual everyday carry. Onion’s version gives fans a flashy, painstakingly balanced knife that can be used by beginners or pros. They’ll make a great gift for any enthusiast and look, they’re a cut above the rest.

Price: $75

