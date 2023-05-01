Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Woodio is a Finnish company that wants consumers to rethink their relationship with ceramic bathroom products. The brand began with the idea to create wooden bathroom tiles, and eventually, this project gave way to ‘an award-winning world-class biomaterial innovation’ — the 100 percent waterproof Woodio wood material. Over the years, the brand has gone on to design everything from sinks to bathtubs, and for good reason. Traditionally, to create porcelain, engineers must fire clay up to 2,400 degrees Fahrenheit — which requires a lot of water and can result in high CO2 emissions. Nevertheless, now the brand hopes to launch a new category altogether — a toilet. It’s safe to say the news is — stirring the pot — but only time will tell if it can really catch on.
Today we’re taking a look at a new limited edition release from Benchmade, Janji’s colorful running shorts and a new bag from Brain Dead. This is Today in Gear.
With Ooni’s first electric indoor/outdoor pizza oven, you can bring your favorite pies to life from anywhere in your home. The device boasts fine-tuned temperature, time and balance controls so you can customize each bake to your preferences. When it comes time to bring it outside, you’ll be thankful for its weather resistant design, and built-in carry handles. Best of all, a smart energy-saving feature will automatically switch the Ooni Volt 12 off after 45 minutes of inactivity; so you can kick back and chomp some ‘za.
Benchmade, the beloved Oregon-based knife brand, just dropped two new limited edition ‘Mount Rainier Station’ knives. The first, the 4010-2302 ($500), features a stonewash 440C blade and Blue Canyon Richlite Handle topped with an ivory G10 bolster. The second, the 4010BK-2301 ($600) pairs a carbon coated 440C blade with a Redstone Richlite handle and black G10 bolster. Both blades are engraved with original artwork by outdoorsman and artist Casey Underwood, to honor the drop’s namesake mountain.
Janji is a running apparel brand committed to expanding global access to clean water. The brand gives two percent of the proceeds from every purchase to clean water projects, and with such a colorful collection of products, it’s easy to find something for everyone. Now, with the addition of several new pairs of running shorts, the brand offers fans everything from comfy tech shorts ($74) to graphic print split shorts with a three inch inseam ($52). There’s even a pair of men’s multi-sport shorts that boast seven pockets, plus plenty of styles made with smart recycled materials. So shop today to start building your perfect summer kit.
The new Professional Precision Adjust Knife Sharpening System ($300) is Work Sharp’s first professional-grade sharpener, and will drop in a limited batch of 450 units. The ‘angle adjustable, knife sharpening system’ uses a digital angle indicator and seven abrasive grits to help fans sharpen (and retain) the perfect blade. Equipped with a long list of features (and backed by a three year warranty), this new release is billed to build on the success of the brand’s Professional Precision Adjust ($70), which remains a great, entry-level knife sharpener for budding hobbyists.
For those that don’t need to pack out more than their wallet and favorite EDC, Brain Dead’s new Equipment Cross Body Bag ($71) may be your new favorite go-to. The lightweight bag is made with 100 percent nylon ripstop fabric, and comes in two different colors. Equipped with a front pocket, side zip pocket and adjustable crossbody strap; fans will be able to easily lock in their preferred fit and stow their tiniest gear before hitting the trail.