Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar

What’s next for AI? Danger, fear and loathing. Geoffrey Hinton, once nicknamed the ‘godfather of AI,’ recently resigned from his position as a Google VP and engineering fellow over concerns about the safety of AI. In 2012, Hinton, along with two of his students, built the first neural network that took thousands of photos and taught itself to identify common objects. Now, companies like Google and OpenAi are building their own neural networks that can analyze much, much larger datasets and Hinto — along with many other scientists — is worried about how these systems will grow if left unchecked. Yesterday, the New York Times published an interview with Hinton in which he said he’s ‘worried that future versions of the technology pose a threat to humanity’ adding, “Look at how [A.I.] was five years ago and how it is now. Take the difference and propagate it forwards. That’s scary.” Today we’re taking a look at a new knife from Ostap Hel, a sturdy long distance running shoe and Teenage Engineering’s newest release. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Jack Mason’s first launch of 2023 is about to make a splash. The new Hydrotimer 300 is a dive watch that co-founder and designer Peter Cho says is meant to provide a better quality of “watch life” to its users. As the name suggests, the new release is rated to 300M, but what really makes the Hydrotimer stand out is its scratch-resistant coating up to 1200HV and Miyota automatic movement. To keep things true to its American-made values, the team has refined the movement in-house to +/- five seconds. Similarly, over-arching American assembly keeps this (and every Jack Mason) watch close to its Texas roots.
In recent years, Ostap Hel has become a fan favorite knifemaker. Thanks to an early apprenticeship in an armor workshop, his designs are often rooted in traditional metalworking methods and designs while also informed by basic geometry, smooth transitions and the Golden Ratio. Now, Kansept Knives has tapped the designer for a sporty new EDC — called the ‘Arcus K1046A2’ ($170). Boasting a stonewashed CPM-S35VN blade steel and a titanium handle accented with ‘grass green’ G10 fiberglass laminate, this new flipper is built to impress.
The Swedish brand plans to release the new CM-15 microphone ($1,199) this summer, but it’s wasting no time getting fans excited. Billed as a portable, large-diaphragm condenser microphone, the company’s first all-in-one mic features a usb-audio interface and a 48v phantom powered mini xlr. Ideal for podcasters, or anyone who needs to pack studio-level recording in a compact, battery-powered device, the CM-15 is a ‘clean, mean and lean mic-machine.’
Released as part of Arc’teryx’s new ‘Norvan’ running collection, the Norvan LD 3 GTX is a lightweight, GORE-TEX-backed running shoe that can keep you comfortable on long trail runs. Thanks to the GORE-TEX upper, the shoe is comfortably described as an ‘all-season’ runner. Similarly, a grippy Vibram (Megagrip) outsole can keep you steady on muddy terrain, while the heel and forefoot stack are designed to absorb shock on hard-packed surfaces. Available now for $200, the new shoe is a hard-wearing product fit for strong runners.
While Mother's Day ads for cookware and chocolates are making the usual rounds, why not get mom something for a rainy day? Helly Hansen’s Jane Trench ($220) released as part of the brand’s spring rain coat collection, and it’s a standout that mom will love. Available in three colors, it’s made with the brand’s HELLY TECH Performance fabric and comes with a detachable hood. Waterproof, windproof and breathable, the jacket’s lining is also made from recycled materials to keep things green. Of course, fans can shop the full collection to home in on gear for the whole family, but this jacket is a no-brainer for every trench-lover.