Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

In a new effort to thwart scammers, Gmail is now adding blue checkmarks to emails. Previously, Google added support for verified brands by allowing them to display their logo across the standard Gmail avatar (where the sender’s first initial is traditionally shown). Now, the team is doubling down by adding a checkmark icon for senders who have been approved to display these logos. In order to get approved, companies must apply through the ‘Brand Indicators for Message Identification’ (BIMI) system. Now, those who have adopted BIMI will receive a checkmark in order to ‘help users identify messages from legitimate senders versus impersonators.’
Goldwin's eco-friendly, high-density rip-stop material is a brand new textile option made with chemical-recycled polyester to ensure a complete recycling system. The ultra-packable Rip-stop Light Jacket can be stuffed into a built-in carrying sack housed in the jacket’s hood, so you can quickly suit up (or strip down) as the weather changes. Meanwhile, the Rip-stop Cargo Shorts boast a wide range of functional pockets, with everything from secure zippered pockets to easy access slotted hip pockets included in the design. The full Rip-stop set is comfortable, water-resistant and sure to come in handy on every spring hike to come.
POC recently teamed up with the EF Pro Cycling team to design an ‘aero-optimized’ helmet. The Procen ($400) was developed using computational fluid dynamics, and features a Venturi-inspired airflow to keep riders cool while cycling. Undoubtedly futuristic, the first drop quickly sold out online, but fans can use the site’s store locator to find it in several in-person retailers. Alternatively, the brand’s Cerebel Raceday ($350) model is still available online and offers a similar build that was first designed in collaboration with the Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team, Volvo Car Group and Watts lab.
Exped’s got you covered. The ‘ULTRA 0°C / 32°F’ sleeping bag ($500) weighs in at just 23.3 ounces filled with RDS-certified power goose down. The brand describes the mummy bag as ‘feather-light’ and emphasizes that its H-shaped down chambers allow the down to be ‘shaken upwards’ so fans can better distribute heat. Available in two sizes, fans can shop for their height, to bring home the soft bag you’ll want to spend every chiller summer evening in.
Nike’s ISPA Universal Sneakers ($80). Crafted from a BIO-EVA foam (made from bio-based feedstocks) and set on top of ultra-absorbent cork insoles, this strange new shoe features a mesh upper and TPU overlays. Coming out of the brand’s experimental ISPA team, the branch is centered around a philosophy to “Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt.” and ultimately aims to lower carbon emissions and work towards a zero waste mindset. Here, the team notably used one solid piece of foam to eliminate the need for glue and further cut down on waste.
The Himalayan Suit has become an indispensable piece of gear for winter climbers, and was first introduced in 1994. Now, nearly 30 years later, The North Face has redesigned the product to create a women’s specific version. The North Face’s team of women designers worked closely with female athletes to develop the suit; including Dawa Yangzum Sherpa, who has climbed and guided on Mt. Everest, Mt. Checki and more. Retailing now for $2,000 the new gear boasts everything from 900-fill power down to an oxygen mask compatible hood.