Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Ford announced plans to re-open orders on its very popular F-150 Lightning tomorrow morning. Fans who’ve been waiting to score the electric truck can finally tap in to order a new model, no previous reservation required. While the electrified F-150 was first revealed in 2021, Ford received over 200,000 reservations for the model by the end of that very year. Now, the brand hopes to triple its annual production, to create 150,000 units by the end of 2023. In March, Ford reopened the order book to reservation holders, but now, new customers can finally inch closer to owning the electric truck of their dreams.
Today we’re taking a look at eclectic edibles, the Terra Prime and a 2024 Toyota Tacoma teaser. This is Today in Gear.
While adidas is known for producing a wide range of premier activewear, its Five Ten collection is where true gearheads go to shop. The line boasts a long list of mountain bike shoes, including everything from clip-in models to children’s styles, plus trail-ready pants, shorts and windbreakers. On top of that, the collection even includes men’s and women’s climbing shoes, with models built for both beginners and pros. Best of all, fans can shop the entire collection at 20 percent off — for a limited time. To celebrate ‘Five Ten Week,’ adidas is marking the collection down from May 5 to May 10 (i.e. 05/10), so make sure to stock up while you can. With everything you’ll need to conquer your favorite mountain trails this summer, there’s no reason not to explore the line today.
This year, on 4/20, It’s All About Choices launched with over 100 different cannabis-infused snacks, spices and edibles. Its lineup offers ‘cannabis-infused’ versions of all sorts of go-tos, from mayonnaise to za’atar, plus drink mixes, popsicles and other popular snacks. Dosage ranges from 2-10 mg per serving with products like BBQ sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes — and even Cannabis Infused Ice Cubes — rethinking consumption all together.
Deuter’s Shortrail III Hydration Pack ($85) offers fans everything they want from their favorite bladder packed into the convenience of a fanny pack. With two zippered side pockets plus a reservoir sleeve, you can easily stash more than just your water source. Fans can also store walking poles in the pack’s external elastic sleeve without crowding the bag. Plus, at just 6.2 ounces, it’s an ultra lightweight option that you can easily add to your usual hike kit, or take with you on your next trail run.
After building his own Stealth Bomber from scratch, Dylan Brown saw room for opportunity. He’d ordered the parts for the bike online before assembling it in his hometown of Carbondale, Colorado but kept tinkering, building and optimizing. The result? A new venture built around his own electric bike: The Terra Prime ($12,000). Brown designed the bike with proprietary and common parts, so budding gearheads could source parts from motorcycle shops to similarly tinker and treat the bike on their own. Equipped with a mix of mountain bike and motorcycle parts, plus a modular battery, the Terra Prime can hit a top speed about 25 mph faster than standard e-bikes.
While fans have not-so-patiently awaited the new truck’s full reveal, Toyota has left them with one more teaser — a series of backlit, blacked-out silhouettes showing each truck’s body. Nevertheless, the images alone are enough to tell fans they can count on multiple cab and bed configurations, with the first teased model (likely) being the TRD Pro, built with a double-cab five-bed configuration. Two other images seem to tease the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter and Ext-Cab Long Bed model, but fans will have to wait until May 19 to learn all the exciting specs and details to come.