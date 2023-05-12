Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Rumors are beginning to swirl around Peloton. When the brand reported strong losses and record layoffs in 2022, the strife also signaled a larger shift across the brand. Now, after months of recalibrating, Peloton is expected to unveil an entirely new brand identity at the end of May. The new focus will center around a relaunched app and tiered subscription model, with less emphasis placed on the hardware alone. That said, fans will have to wait a few weeks to see how the new program changes the game for existing users, so stay tuned for more news to come.
Today we’re taking a look at a new hyperlite pack, camp saw and innovative smartphone lens kit. This is Today in Gear.
Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Commuting to work in the summer presents a terrible challenge for city folk. Finding a lightweight work shirt that will keep you cool (and looking cooler) can be difficult, but that’s where Veilance comes in. Arc’teryx’s urban-ready line is made with the same technical fabrics the brand uses across its outdoor apparel, but in city-friendly silhouettes you’ll want to wear to the office. The Demlo Shirt ($250) is a great example, and is made with an ultra light nylon mini-ripstop. Weighing in at just three ounces, the water-repellent shirt features a zippered pocket and relaxed fit, so you can truly wear it day to night over and over all summer long.
The Elevate 22L Pack ($249) is a new high-performance, ultralight day pack made with 100 percent waterproof Dyneema composite fabrics. It’s designed for day hiking and larger, multisport adventure trips. Available in three torso sizes with a removable hip belt and integrated quarter inch foam back panel. Topped with a roll-top closure and lined with an inner hydration bladder loop plus an exterior port, the 1.1 pound bag can carry up to 22 liters at a time.
ShiftCam recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for a brand-new range of innovative smartphone lenses. The lenses are the first in the world to be crafted with rare earth fluorite, which lends them a new level of clarity and ultra-enhanced bokeh. The full collection includes two filters, seven lenses and a universal mountain system that allows users to pop the lenses onto iPhone models 11-14 plus the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Fans can pledge from $119 for the LensUltra up to $849 for the Deluxe Full Kit at Kickstarter today.
For juice lovers, Natalie’s needs no introduction. The beloved purveyor of the best bottled orange juice in the best coffee shops and grocery stores is ready to mix things up this summer, and just announced the launch of two new flavors. The first, a Tangerine, Pineapple and Aloe Juice is rich in vitamin C and designed to help fans ‘rise and shine.’ But the second, the Tomato Reishi Juice, marks the brand’s first step into a more savory space. Made with a blend of fresh pressed tomatoes, Himalayan salt and reishi mushrooms, the juice is packed with potassium and lycopene for peak hydration; and billed as a great Bloody Mary mixer…
The Freescape Camp Saw ($65) is a new release from Gerber that can help you really cut down your campfire prep time. The durable camp saw folds flat to protect its blade when not in use, and offers a textured rubber handle when deployed. Its 12 inch steel blade is easily replaceable, so you can pack it out every summer for years to come. Best of all it’s a lot lighter than your standard hatchet, so you can use it to saw through long branches way out in the back country.