Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

Just a few days after Peloton announced plans to unveil an entirely new brand identity, the company recalled 2.2 million bikes. Luckily, the higher-end Bike+ model was spared from the drama, but owners of the company’s original Bike model — the PL-01 model — may want to participate in the voluntary recall. The announcement was ordered after the company received 35 reports of a potential safety hazard coming from the adjustable seat post, which can potentially break and detach from the bike during use. To determine whether your bike is affected, check out our full Peloton recall explainer here.

Today we’re taking a look at Forstner’s new watch bracelets, the Lexus 2024 GX SUV and a great summer mule. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

