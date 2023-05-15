Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Just a few days after Peloton announced plans to unveil an entirely new brand identity, the company recalled 2.2 million bikes. Luckily, the higher-end Bike+ model was spared from the drama, but owners of the company’s original Bike model — the PL-01 model — may want to participate in the voluntary recall. The announcement was ordered after the company received 35 reports of a potential safety hazard coming from the adjustable seat post, which can potentially break and detach from the bike during use. To determine whether your bike is affected, check out our full Peloton recall explainer here.
Today we’re taking a look at Forstner’s new watch bracelets, the Lexus 2024 GX SUV and a great summer mule. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
The new Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin ($24,100) is a 42mm chronograph crafted from a lightweight alloy made with recycled Nespresso cups. In total, recycled aluminum from the espresso pods makes up 28 percent of the total material used to craft the case, bezel, pushers and crown. The straps are also made with recycled materials — including coffee grounds — and the bright green piece is powered by a 354-part Hublot-made movement (i.e. the ‘Unico’). The watch was released in a limited run of 200 units, and celebrates Nespresso’s ongoing Second Life initiatives.
The company recently released a teaser for the new 2024 GX SUV that has some fans buzzing. The new model marks the brand’s first GX overhaul in over fifteen years, though the car was first introduced in 2002. Now, the Lexus team seems to be positioning the new release as a luxury off-roader, complete with a sleek, futuristic appearance. Expected to drop next year, Lexus is yet to reveal an exact launch date or thorough product specs, but fans can count on cosmetic changes like a redesigned grille, flared fender and angular LED headlights to pave the way for a (hopefully) powerful new powertrain.
By now, most fans are familiar with Merrell’s 1TRL sub brand. Billed as Merrell’s premium footwear collection, the lineup contains the brand’s more ‘elevated,’ and inventive silhouettes, all powered by the same performance technology you’d expect from Merrell. This summer, the team took the usual Hydro Moc and reworked the design to create the Hydro Mule ($105). Made with a fully recycled breathable mesh lining and insole, the lightweight slip-on will quickly become your favorite errand or camp shoe, and weighs in at just under six ounces.
So many people have endeavored to scoop up a second-hand Forstner watch bracelet that the brand is rolling out another line of new watch bands. Now, fans can easily shop the Nine-Row Beads of Rice Stainless Steel Watch Bracelet ($132) on the brand’s site, which offers a wider version of the previous seven-row models. Offered in sizes 18mm-22mm at the end piece, each bracelet is finished with alternating polished and brushed stainless steel beads. Known for high quality craftsmanship, a Forstner band can add the finishing touch to any vintage watch.
For those unfamiliar, Teenage Engineering is a (decidedly cool) Swedish electronics company. Dedicated to high quality, well-designed audio tech, the brand has made waves with ultra portable music devices and shockingly high-power microphones. Now, it’s released the TP-7 Field Recorder ($1,499). Built to record ‘sound, music, interviews and important ideas’ with zero friction; the device boasts a motorized tape reel though audio is recorded digitally and can be quickly synced and shared via a USB-C port. Best of all, fans can connect their phone to the device, open the dedicated TP-7 app and immediately, painlessly, transcribe their recordings.