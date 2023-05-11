What You Need to Know About the Latest (2.2 Million Bike) Peloton Recall

Have an indoor cycling workout you plan to conquer in the near future? Well, if your trusty steed for calorie-burning mileage is a Peloton bike, you may want to schedule a rest day instead.

After receiving 35 reports of a potential safety hazard resulting from the adjustable seat post, Peloton has announced the recall of nearly 2.2 million bikes. The recall has already spelled trouble for the brand's stock prices, but what does this mean for at-home exercise enthusiasts that regularly take in a class or session?

Below are the details you need to know regarding this latest Peloton news, as well as what you can do if your device falls under the recall umbrella.

Which Peloton Bikes are Being Recalled?

According to the issued release from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Peloton's original Bike model, which carries the PL-01 model number located on the inside of the front fork near the flywheel. The recalled Bikes were sold between January 2018 and May 2023 at Peloton's online retail site as well as Dick's Sporting Goods. The voluntary recall only applies to original Peloton Bikes purchased in the United States and does not affect those sold internationally. The higher-end Bike+ model is also safe from this recent safety recall.

According to the brand, the recalled Peloton original Bike model can be identified by its red “P” logo followed by the white-colored "Peloton" brand name on the bike’s frame, and by its non-swivel display. The PL-01 model number is located on the inside of the front fork near the flywheel. Smith Collection/Gado Getty Images

What is the Reason for the Peloton Recall?

The cause for concern amongst Peloton users affected by this news relates to the adjustable seat post, which according to the CPSC, can potentially break and detach from the Bike during use. Of the 35 reports, 13 people said they were injured, including a “fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.” Athletes owning these recalled Bikes should immediately stop using the devices until repairs can be made.

How to Tell if Your Bike is Affected and What to Do Next



To determine whether your Bike is part of this massive Peloton recall, the first step is to look for the model number located on the inside fork near the flywheel. Other identifying factors, according to the brand, include the red “P” logo followed by the white-colored Peloton brand name on the Bike’s frame, as well as the non-swivel display. Price and size can also help narrow down your worries, as the original Peloton Bike measures 4 feet long by 2 feet wide and typically retailed for roughly $1,400.

If all of these factors lead to your machine being part of the recall, Peloton is offering a free replacement seat post that can be installed at-home without the need for a service call. The brand is offering one replacement post per Bike, and instructions for installation are available both in video and PDF format.