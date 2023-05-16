Today in Gear: Your Quick-Hit Guide to Product News

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
While fans will have to wait till 2027, Jeep CEO Christian Meunier has once again confirmed that the all electric Wrangler is on its way. In the meantime, the company is still focused on releasing several other electric vehicles, including the rugged Recon EV which is expected to come available in the United States next year. Fans can also look forward to the upcoming electric Wagoneer, whose full reveal is expected later this year. Additionally, fans can rest assured that the wait for the electric Wrangler is more than likely worth the wait, as Meunier also hinted that the Wrangler EV is expected to become an even more off-road capable version than the current ICE model.
Today we’re taking a look at a new biking sling bag, a high-end swim mask and gorgeous culinary knife. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Out&Back Outdoor is a two-sided marketplace for outdoor gear where fans can use the platform to buy or sell used gear, with great deals available on a wide range of high-quality products — both new and used.This summer, Out&Back Outdoor is the easiest place to find everything you need for every adventure. The site boasts a wide range of apparel and gear, with products available from top brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Arc'teryx, Big Agnes, Osprey, and Yeti — to name a few. So what are you waiting for? With great markdowns on everything from tents to sleeping bags to outerwear, there's no reason not to shop today!
SHOP NOW
For those unfamiliar, FREITAG is a thoughtful brand that’s trending now and frankly built to stay cool. The Swiss company centers its designs around upcycled materials like used truck tarps, which affords its products extra weatherproofing plus iconic one-off designs. Now, the new F650 Dixon Sling Bag ($150) is made with the (upcycled) reflective contour markings that are traditionally used to make trucks glow in the dark on the highway. The result? A high-visibility bag that can help you bike home safely at night, while keeping all your belongings organized within several smart zippered pockets.
Just in time for summer, Aquasphere has released the DEFY.Ultra ($100 - $130). The new, high-end, limited run swim mask offers fans a panoramic view underwater thanks to a single DuoCurve lens. An ultra-thin silicone Precision Fit technology skirt also ensures a comfortable, leak-free seal while the frameless design reduces drag in the water. Plus, thanks to increased glare reduction, users can also count on sharper visibility underwater.
Two years in the making, the new Anzick knife ($499) is a work of art. Hand-made and sharpened in the USA, the knife dropped in a limited run of 600 numbered units. Designed by both chefs and outdoor pros, the culinary knife is built around a MagnaCut blade for greater corrosion resistance. The USA-made super steel offers the knife the durability of a standard field knife plus the functionality of a high-end chef’s knife.
The catch? Each TV is coupled with a second screen that displays nonstop ads. Developed by Telly, the hardware startup is centered around a new 55-inch 4K HDR TV equipped with a built in-soundbar — and required, second screen. The extra screen is mounted underneath the main TV and designed to show a mix of informational widgets and traditional ads. It cannot be disabled. The brand was founded by Ilya Pozin who previously co founded Pluto TV (a free streaming service). Now, the brand has opened its waitlist with the intention of shipping out 500,000 free TVs in 2023.
LEARN MORE