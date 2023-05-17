Today in Gear: The Gear Shaping Today’s Conversation

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
For most, the phrase, “wake up and smell the coffee” means smelling the sweet steam of productivity, but for others, that scent leaves room for improvement. Perhaps that’s why IHOP recently launched its own line of pancake-inspired coffee. Available in three roasts including the brand’s Signature Blend plus ‘Buttery Syrup’ and ‘Chocolate Chocolate Chip,’ the coffee is available in bags of grounds and K-cups for about $10. But that’s not all. The Brand also launched the ‘IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser.’ The device is pre-filled with a ‘Buttery Syrup’ scented oil, so you can fill your entire home with the smell of golden buttered pancakes all day; every day.
Today we’re taking a look at a sleek new knife, Williams-Sonoma’s new GreenRow brand and a limited edition gravel cycling collection. This is Today in Gear.
Looking for the best way to stay comfortable (and dry) this summer? Bring home UNIQLO’s AIRism Anti Odor Mesh V Neck T-shirt. The soft undershirt is available in three colors and a wide range of sizes so you can easily find the right breathable, quick-drying tee to stack under your usual work shirt. Want to couple the tee with all of UNIQLO's most comfortable innerwear for the summer? Shop the entire AIRism collection today.
Set to drop on May 18, Benchmade’s newest knife is designed for easy concealment and compact utility on the go. The Full Immunity ($300) features a gorgeous (sub 2.5-inch) CPM-M4 blade coated with a Cobalt Black Cerakote finish. The blade is designed for outstanding edge retention, plus added strength thanks to a Wharncliffe profile that tapers into an ultra-fine point. The tactical knife also boasts a Crater Blue handle topped with anodized aluminum handle scales, which keep it durable — and eye-catching.
With Mother’s Day decided and Father’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to think about what to get your dad this year. One, rather unconventional, option is to gift dad a hefty pair of clogs. Dansko has released a new range of men’s models that can give dad the convenience (and arch support) he never knew he needed. So with everything from a new lightweight Kane mule ($90) to the classic professional line ($140) there’s something for every pop.
GreenRow is a new, more sustainable, ‘heirloom home essentials’ brand from Williams-Sonoma. The brand launched with a colorful home collection that features everything from bedding to lighting, with every product sustainably sourced and manufactured. As a result, fans can find everything from patchwork quilts made with deadstock fabrics to pendant lights made with recycled glass. An interesting venture from the powerhouse behind Pottery Barn and West Elm, fans can now explore a tiled collection page that displays products in lifestyle settings, without prices, names or specs.
Calling all cyclists, Pearl iZUMi has officially launched the limited edition Contours Collection. Designed for life on ‘the ever changing terrain of gravel,’ the full line includes gear equipped for and inspired by gravel cycling. For example, the Expedition Bib Short ($265) boasts an innovative, highly resilient suspension core that’s designed to minimize ‘chatter’ on loose gravel; but its new ‘Camp Green Contour’ colorway also evokes the wavy, winding roads cyclists know and love.