Today in Gear: All the Product News Worth Your Time

Cadillac has confirmed that fans can expect the very first all-electric Escalade to arrive later this year. The brand first trademarked the name ‘Escalade IQ’ back in 2021, but even now details around the release are sparse. The release should fall in line with the brand’s previous announcement confirming it plans to unveil three new electric vehicles in 2023, though some expect the new Escalade IQ to simply be revealed towards the end of this year as a 2024 release. Regardless, it’s safe to say that fans are already buzzing with the news, and we can’t wait to get our hands on that spec sheet.

Today we’re taking a look at an innovative new laptop, a great handmade kitchenware brand and a suite of futuristic new sunglasses. This is Today in Gear.

