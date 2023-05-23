Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: All the Product News Worth Your Time
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Cadillac has confirmed that fans can expect the very first all-electric Escalade to arrive later this year. The brand first trademarked the name ‘Escalade IQ’ back in 2021, but even now details around the release are sparse. The release should fall in line with the brand’s previous announcement confirming it plans to unveil three new electric vehicles in 2023, though some expect the new Escalade IQ to simply be revealed towards the end of this year as a 2024 release. Regardless, it’s safe to say that fans are already buzzing with the news, and we can’t wait to get our hands on that spec sheet.
Today we’re taking a look at an innovative new laptop, a great handmade kitchenware brand and a suite of futuristic new sunglasses. This is Today in Gear.
Will monitors soon become obsolete? Sightful certainly hopes so. The brand’s new augmented reality laptop is designed to display up to two screens that float above the user’s workspace (i.e. keyboard). While the user is wearing the computer’s NReal AR glasses, they’ll be able to view the ‘augmented reality monitor.’ The setup allows the user greater privacy than a traditional monitor, but even more so, portability. In theory, equipped with the device, users will be able to pack their display up and work from anywhere in the world. Fans can sign up for early access to the product, which will cost $2,000.
The brand’s new Katsuragi Cargo Trousers ($420) are made from the same cotton-twill you’d find on most work pants, but reimagine the silhouette by adding a soft drawstring waistband and several ‘stacked pockets.’ The deep pockets shown across the top of the pants drop into reinforced panels that keep them durable, and unique. Faded throughout, the pants arrive with a lived-in look and are made in Japan. Want to take the look further? Pair the pants with the cropped kimono-style Kakashi Denim Jacket ($420) to bring the brand to life.
The heirloom kitchen and barware brand sells handmade wares created in a real blacksmith workshop in Waynesboro, VA. Designs are made from high quality materials like carbon steel, copper and walnut and every single product is made to develop its own unique patina; as well as last a lifetime. Standouts include the bronze handled nine inch Roaster ($300) — which will easily win you the title of ‘Guest of Honor’ at any housewarming — plus gorgeous Cherry Wood serving boards ($160), the finest Cocktail Picks ($125) you’ve ever seen and steel Skillets ($220 - $260) you’ll want to use forever.
To create the collection, the Arrivals tapped Scandinavian brand KMOSHON. The new partnership launches the two brands' very first collab, though the performance eyewear studio is now well known for genderless, seasonless releases that pair smart engineering with futuristic designs. Today, fans can shop the brand’s newest release in three different colorways, with each pair of glasses retailing for $288.
Gentlemen’s Hardware just released a $30 pair of ‘BBQ Meat Claws.’ Designed to be worn on your hands while you make a fist, and then tear into the smoked, roasted meat of your choice; the stainless steel ‘Claws’ offer users an easier (if not more eye-catching) way to shred the main course before serving. Designed for everything from beef to chicken to pork, the Claws also feature an integrated bottle opener so you can crack one open without wasting time declawing.