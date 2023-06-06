Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

For many motorheads, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat marked a very, very exciting release. Nevertheless, buzz around the new trim quickly shot through the roof, and led Dodge to quickly close the Hellcat’s submission form for nine months. The company’s reasoning initially revolved around a need to recalibrate the vehicle’s Powertrain Control Module for the trim’s new (stick-shift) supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. Now, that hard work seems to have paid off, as one insider recently flagged that fans can now add a manual transmission to a standard narrow or wide body Hellcat when building a Challenger online. So if you’re up for it, consider building out your perfect vehicle before the finished version hits the site — or Dodge retailers — across the country.

Today we’re taking a look at a customizable briefcase, swim shorts with waterproof pockets and three new knives from CRKT. This is Today in Gear.

