Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
For many motorheads, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat marked a very, very exciting release. Nevertheless, buzz around the new trim quickly shot through the roof, and led Dodge to quickly close the Hellcat’s submission form for nine months. The company’s reasoning initially revolved around a need to recalibrate the vehicle’s Powertrain Control Module for the trim’s new (stick-shift) supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. Now, that hard work seems to have paid off, as one insider recently flagged that fans can now add a manual transmission to a standard narrow or wide body Hellcat when building a Challenger online. So if you’re up for it, consider building out your perfect vehicle before the finished version hits the site — or Dodge retailers — across the country.
Today we’re taking a look at a customizable briefcase, swim shorts with waterproof pockets and three new knives from CRKT. This is Today in Gear.
For some, slipping on a pair of ultra-cool, quickly-trending sneakers comes easy — but for others, making the switch from formal workwear can feel like an uphill battle. Luckily, Berlutti just dropped a hybrid leather dress-shoe-sneaker that will look great in any office setting. The Fast Track Perforated Venezia Leather Sneakers ($1,480) are built to ‘bridge the gap between athletic styles and dress shoes’ and come in a striking blue colorway. Made in France, and built to impress, these shoes will win over your entire team.
When it comes to shopping for ‘the one,’ — i.e. the smart briefcase or work bag you can tote into the office every single day — it’s safe to say there’s some pressure to impress. Well, luckily for fans everywhere, LUCRIN Geneva has made it easier than ever to find, and customize, a stunning leather bag. All of the Swiss brand’s products are handmade, with many options even made to order, and the Business Briefcase - L5 ($999 – $1,600) is no exception. Available in over 50 different texture and color options, the briefcase is lined with smart pockets and made with either granulated leather, calf leather or high-quality granulated calf leather.
For those unfamiliar, Michael Walker is known for inventing the liner lock; i.e. the integral locking mechanism found in pretty much every single folding pocket knife on the market. Fresh off launching three knives with Columbia Knife and Tool, his first release, the Monument #4000 ($275), features a teal titanium handle and Böhler M390 blade. Its sister knife, the Monument #4001 ($500), boasts a plussed up dark gray titanium handle and gorgeous Rose Damasteel blade. Finally, the Pursue ($400) was released in a limited-run with a uniquely shaped handle made of Carbon Dark Matter, plus a mother of pearl pivot and Super Dense Twist Damasteel blade.
RAKE wants fans to put the days of stashing valuables under beach blankets behind them. Instead, the brand is launching a new line of men's swim shorts equipped with a built-in ‘HydroLock’ pocket. The pockets are 100 percent waterproof and designed to seal shut thanks to a SnapSure closure. If that’s not enough, the pockets were also tested (and are now guaranteed) to withstand depts of over 100 feet. As a result, the pockets boast an IPX8 rating, and can comfortably hold your phone, wallet and keys.
Aquaglide’s C Lounge ($1,840) is a padded, C-shaped inflatable float you can tote out to the pool, lake or lazy river. It’s equipped with four anchor rings plus five accessory attachment rings and its mesh bottom cutout can accommodate small to mid-sized coolers. The ‘floating lounge’ can support up to eight people (i.e. 1600 pounds) at one time, and is made with a commercial-grade Duratex Cx3 material for extra durability.