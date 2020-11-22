Want a Chevy That Can Fight the Ram TRX and F-150 Raptor? You're Welcome.

New Jersey-based Special Vehicle Engineering does what you’d anticipate based on their name: design and build specialty vehicles. More specifically, they cater to a niche brand of General Motors enthusiast who wants something the factory won’t mass produce (often for sensible reasons), such as a 1,000-horsepower Corvette or a modern take on the GMC Syclone sport truck.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering’s latest effort will interest buyers hoping for a Silverado-based rival to the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX. It’s called the YENKO/SC Silverado Off-Road Truck, and it boasts a supercharged 800 horsepower LT-1 based engine. You’ll be able to order it from select Chevy dealers, but you'll want to act fast; Specialty Vehicle Engineering is limiting it to a run of 50 trucks.

The supercharged 800-hp powerplant pairs with a heavy-duty six-speed automatic transmission. The truck gets a BDS four-inch suspension lift with Brembo brakes, Fox performance shocks and an HD rear sway bar. It will also get 20-inch matte aluminum alloy wheels, Yenko graphics and a custom front grille bar.

The Yenko Silverado Off-Road can come in either double cab or crew cab body style, and in any factory Silverado color. It must be four-wheel-drive, however. There’s no mention of pricing, but the truck will come with a three-year 36,000-mile warranty.

If having 800 horsepower on tap appeals to you but you don’t need all the off-road trappings, Specialty Vehicle Engineering is also selling a street-oriented 2021 Silverado. That said, if you'd rather wait for a factory-built version, Chevy reportedly has a 650-plus hp supercharged rival for the F-150 Raptor and Ram TRX in the works. Or, if you're a snob about branding, Hennessey Performance builds a supertruck version of the GMC Sierra Denali.

