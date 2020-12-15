This Company Builds Badass Custom Ford F-150s at Great Prices

The Ford F-150 is a formidable pickup when it leaves the factory. But like all production vehicles, the F-150 had to make compromises for mass appeal. A small but significant portion of enthusiasts will want a truck that it's a little more extreme.

There are several great aftermarket options out there (we drove the F-150 by Mil-Spec recently, for one). The trouble is, those options can get pricey. Shelby's take on the F-150, for example, can start above $100,000. A Hennessey build can run well north than that.

But a tuner called PaxPower (as spotted by Ford Authority) has just announced a cheaper alternative: the 2021 Alpha F-150.

PaxPower's base package begins at $18,950. It swaps in the entire suspension componentry from the F-150 Raptor, with a three-inch lift to accommodate it. Other mods include 35-inch off-road tires, a vented hood and a dual exhaust system. Buyers can add off-road bumpers and integrated lighting for $6,950.

Power enhancements are available, depending on the engine. If you have the 5.0-liter V8 engine, PaxPower offers a Stage 2 Supercharger upgrade for $12,950, boosting the power to 770 horsepower and 675 lb-ft of torque. However, you can upgrade the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 to 500 hp and 625 lb-ft for just $2,950. You could alternatively boost the 3.o-liter turbodiesel V6 to 400 hp and 610 lb-ft for the same price.

The beauty of this package is it's not limited by trim level. So you could start with a modest 3.5-liter V6 XLT trim for around $50,000, tack on the base package and the engine upgrades, and still come in with a formidable rig for a little above $70,000.

Build time takes three weeks for an Alpha F-150, and PaxPower can work with Ford dealers to include the package in the truck's financing.

