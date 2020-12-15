This Company Builds Badass Custom Ford F-150s at Great Prices

The Ford F-150 is a formidable pickup when it leaves the factory. But like all production vehicles, the F-150 had to make compromises for mass appeal. A small but significant portion of enthusiasts will want a truck that it's a little more extreme.
PaxPower's base package begins at $18,950. It swaps in the entire suspension componentry from the F-150 Raptor, with a three-inch lift to accommodate it. Other mods include 35-inch off-road tires, a vented hood and a dual exhaust system. Buyers can add off-road bumpers and integrated lighting for $6,950.
Power enhancements are available, depending on the engine. If you have the 5.0-liter V8 engine, PaxPower offers a Stage 2 Supercharger upgrade for $12,950, boosting the power to 770 horsepower and 675 lb-ft of torque. However, you can upgrade the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 to 500 hp and 625 lb-ft for just $2,950. You could alternatively boost the 3.o-liter turbodiesel V6 to 400 hp and 610 lb-ft for the same price.
The beauty of this package is it's not limited by trim level. So you could start with a modest 3.5-liter V6 XLT trim for around $50,000, tack on the base package and the engine upgrades, and still come in with a formidable rig for a little above $70,000.
Build time takes three weeks for an Alpha F-150, and PaxPower can work with Ford dealers to include the package in the truck's financing.
Traditionally, you need to be an IWJG to attend its tradeshow. But thanks to eBay, Gear Patrol readers can check out the show for themselves. The prices are truly one of a kind — your dream watch is waiting.
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds. READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.
Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io