The First EV Camper Could Arrive Soon, With Help from Lordstown Motors

But that could just be the tip of the iceberg. Lordstown Motors has announced a partnership with Camping World, America's largest RV retailer, which could have some exciting implications for, well, the camping world.
Camping World, notably,gets access to Lordstown Motors' EV tech. Projects will range from a mass-produced e-RV based on the Endurance truck platform to camping trailers powered by lithium-ion batteries that could offer range-extending power for their tow vehicles.
Camping World, in exchange, gives Lordstown Motors access to its nationwide network of 170 service centers for repairs and charging stations, which should be a strong selling point for both Lordstown's fleet and commercial customers.
Electric overlanding and camping recreational vehicles should be a natural fit — and a huge growth market in the future. The easiest passenger cars to convert to EVs are the large trucks and SUVs people take off-road. One of the most lucrative EV markets in upcoming years will be commercial fleet vans like the electric Ford Transit and Mercedes eSprinter — the sort of vehicles many convert into camper vans. Range may be an issue, but one would hardly say fuel expenditure is an inherent part of communing with nature.
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds. READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.
Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io