This Nissan GT-R Is the Coolest, Weirdest Concept Car We've Seen This Year

The automotive world is entering into a time of great transition. Cars are moving off carbon-based fuels, and autonomous driving, when it arrives, will redefine our relationship with the personal vehicle in profound ways. Now, Nissan has decided to look beyond those transitions — 30 years into the future, in fact — with the Nissan GT-R (X) 2050 concept, conceived by Nissan design intern Jaebum Choi.
Nissan
The best way to describe the GT-R (X) 2050 may be "half-car, half-exoskeleton." The vehicle itself is 10 feet long and two feet high. A single occupant wears a futuristic racing-style suit and lies prone in the car, facing forward with their arms and legs spread in an X-pattern. The car operates via a brain-to-core transmitter, allowing the person to send signals directly to the machine.
Choi envisioned the GT-R (X) 2050 as being as close as someone could come to a wearable car. "Exoskeletons today make people stronger by wearing mechanical structures. I tried to fit the size of a person’s body as much as I could, as if I were wearing a car," Choi said. "I wanted to create a new form of machine that is not a vehicle to ride, it is the space where machine and the human become one."
The concept also incorporates combined tire/wheels that would allow for 360-degree movement and styling cues from the current Nissan GT-R. (Hence the name.)
Nissan
On a conceptual level, the GT-R (X) 2050 concept is an impressive reimagining of the relationship between man and machine. Real-life autonomous vehicles, at least at the outset, may look more like our current vehicles than we might expect as safety standards have been designed around the present occupant alignment.
