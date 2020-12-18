Toyota has long been all-in on hybrids. The brand’s best-selling car, the RAV4, has two-tiers of electrified options. If you’re in the market for a new Venza or a revamped Sienna minivan, a hybrid powertrain is the only option.
Having a hybrid option for the off-roaders should enhance the appeal of each of those vehicles. The current knock on every one of them is having a dated, remarkably fuel-inefficient powertrain. (If Toyota were to confirm it was coming, I'd start saving up for a hybrid 4Runner right now.)
Where such a mandate could be threatening is with Toyota’s sports cars. A hybrid seems reasonable for the Supra. It’s a BMW underneath the skin, and of all manufacturers, BMW may be most likely to have a hybrid powertrain setup fit for a small sports car by 2025.
A hybrid Toyota 86, however, doesn’t make much sense. Its raison d'être is being the purist-friendly, manual transmission driver’s car. And unless more people start buying sports coupes, it may not sell enough for it to be worth Toyota putting in the effort with Subaru to make a hybrid. With the new BRZ already revealed, the new 86 should arrive soon. But how long will it be in the Toyota lineup?
