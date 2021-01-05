Jeep — recently assessed to be more valuable than FCA as a whole — and Ram are super-profitable and safe. But things could get dicey for Chrysler, which has been reduced to almost nothing more than a name on FCA's stationery. The Chrysler model lineup now consists of the ancient 300 sedan — last overhauled for 2011 — and the recently-refreshed Pacifica minivan, with no new Chrysler vehicles apparently en route. In other words: the Chrysler marque seems like a strong candidate for streamlining.
On the other hand...it could make sense for Stellantis to reinvigorate the Chrysler brand, not retire it. A major component of this merger from the FCA side is getting access to Groupe PSA's fuel-efficiency and electrification technologies, in order to better compete with Ford and General Motors.
That will mean new platforms and vehicles should be incoming — ones that won't jibe naturally with SUV-only Jeep and truck-and-van-only Ram. Given how poorly bringing Fiats back to America turned out, rebodying and rebadging European cars as Chryslers could be preferable to bringing Peugeot or Citroën directly to North America.
