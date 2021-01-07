Jeep is taking the threat from the new Ford Bronco seriously, and responding quickly for 2021. The Hemi V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the plug-in-hybrid Wrangler 4xe will arrive at dealers before the Bronco even enters production in May, let alone addresses those new deficiencies in its lineup. And as it turns out, Jeep has no plans to let the Bronco’s impressive array of customization options go unanswered, either.

Photos of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 at its launch included a vehicle with half doors, suggesting those were in the works. As Muscle Cars & Trucks discovered, they’re here now.

You can check them out on the Wrangler configurator as the “Dual Door Group w/Base Uppers” package. They're available on every trim level, as a $2,350 option for the two-door Wrangler and a $3,995 option for the four-door Unlimited model.

There’s no photo of the production doors on the configurator, however, and there’s no description of the item just yet. “Dual Door” suggests the half-doors will come in addition to the standard full-sized doors. It’s not clear whether they will come with soft-top style half-windows as well.

These doors will offer buyers a middle ground in their al fresco Jeep experience, providing a more open-air feel and better off-roading visibility without the safety hazard of removing the doors completely. (I also think they offer a cleaner look than popping all four-doors off the Unlimited model.) That said, at a nearly $4,000 premium for most buyers — around the cost of an engine upgrade — the half doors may only be picked by those willing to go wild on their Jeep builds.

