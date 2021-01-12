Hyundai's Coolest Future SUV Is Secretly a Fire-Breathing Hot Hatch

We love the Hyundai Kona. Technically, it's a small crossover, but it behaves like a perky, fun-to-drive hatchback. We're not the only ones who love it: after all, the Kona won North American Utility Vehicle of the Year in 2019. And if you prefer electrons to gasoline, the Kona Electric may be the best affordable Tesla alternative available...at least, for people with minimal space demands.
About the only thing we might consider missing from the Kona lineup is a high-performance version. Luckily for us, then, Hyundai has just confirmed that one is coming — and the details sound incredible.
The Kona N will employ the same powertrain as the Veloster N, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that puts out 275 horsepower; it will also get the Veloster N's new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. That combo produced sub-5.0-second 0-60 mph acceleration in the Veloster N during Car and Driver testing, so we're sure it'll make this l'il SUV all sorts of spritely.
Hyundai did not provide the full battery of details. But the Kona N will get launch control. Hyundai promises an "emotional sound experience," which presumably means it will sound as raucous as the Veloster N. The teaser photos hint at more aggressive styling than the regular Kona, with a rear spoiler and a dual-exhaust setup. Whether the Kona N will have front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive is a major outstanding question; Hyundai says it will provide more details in the coming weeks.
Hyundai
Crucially, we also don't know whether the Kona N will come to the United States. (Hyundai released the information on its European site.) There would not seem to be a technical barrier, as Hyundai already sells both the Kona and that powertrain in the U.S. That said, there is precedent; other manufacturers have kept small, hot crossovers out of the American market.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system.
This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io