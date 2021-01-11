Today's Top Stories
1
The 10 Best Watches Under $5,000
2
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
3
Our 79 Favorite Products of 2020
4
Our 50 Most Popular Guides of 2020
5
The 19 Best Office Chairs of 2021

These 3 Vehicles Were Just Named America's Best New Cars and Trucks of 2021

North American Car and Truck of The Year jurors have named the best car, truck and SUV of 2021.

By Tyler Duffy
2021 ford mustang mach e red
Ford

The North American Car of the Year Awards, or "NACTOY" for short, have been a fixture of Detroit's International Auto Show in January since 1994. To the relief of many who gripe about the weather, the auto show itself has been moved to warmer months (starting in fall 2021, dependent on the pandemic). The awards, however, have maintained their traditional January timeslot.

Here's how it works: a panel of automotive journalists from North America and Canada votes on the winners for the best car, the best pickup truck, and the best sport-utility vehicle. Last year's winners were the 2020 Corvette Stingray, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator and the 2020 Kia Telluride respectively.

For the 2021 awards, a field of 27 semifinalists were narrowed down to nine finalists:

  • Car: Genesis G80, Hyundai Elantra, Nissan Sentra
  • Truck: Ford F-150, Ram 1500 TRX, Jeep Gladiator Mojave
  • Utility: Ford Mustang Mach E, Genesis GV80, Land Rover Defender

As for the winners? Well, read on.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Car of the Year: Hyundai Elantra
hyundai elantra
Hyundai

Hyundai launched the new seventh-generation Elantra for the 2020 model year, including new hybrid and N-Line performance versions. Kelley Blue Book named it one of the best cars to buy in 2021. The Elantra previously won the award in 2012.

Truck of the Year: Ford F-150
all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford

Ford refreshed the best-selling F-150 pickup truck for the 2021 model year. It's the optimal full-size pickup for cruising, camping, towing, eating a cheeseburger or even catching a quick nap. It's the F-150's fifth win.

Utility of the Year: Ford Mustang Mach E
2021 ford mustang mach e red
Ford

Ford launched the new all-electric Mustang Mach E SUV for the 2021 model year. There's a performance upgrade coming, but the version that's already on sale is pretty damn good.

The 11 Pieces of Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
hero grill
Huckberry

Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make it even tastier.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021
Take a Chance on America's Coolest Station Wagon
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Get the Best Shave of Your Life
The Apple Car Could Be
Here's Our Best Look Yet at the Ford Maverick
Save 35% on One of the Best Duffels Available
Grammy-Nominated Musicians Designed Yeti Coolers
The Advantages of a Phone That Can't Use Instagram
Mazda's Funky Little EV SUV Is Coming to America
The New Jeep Grand Cherokee: What You Need to Know