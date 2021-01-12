Rivian Could Let You Wrap Your Electric Truck in All Sorts of Wild Designs

The R1T seen here has a pattern instead of a paint job. It looks like a version of the camouflage that manufacturers typically use to mask prototypes of upcoming vehicles during testing with a cursory glance.
However, Rivian confirmed in a follow-up tweet that the pattern is a factory vinyl wrap designed to pay tribute to the famed El Capitan rock formation. Rivian says the option is not available yet for buyers...but that people should keep an eye out.
We agree, so we created a color for our vehicles to pay tribute to El Capitan! This R1T is featured in a factory wrap that’s not available quite yet but keep an eye out for more ways to customize the R1 in the future!
We don't know when Rivian would make a cool vinyl wrap available. We also don't know how the process would work. Presumably, Rivian would have a few factory options available, rather than allowing customers to customize them completely; the latter would seem far too complex to implement as a factory option. (Not to mention the havoc that could be wrought by customers in a turbulent political climate, or with a conspicuous lack of taste.)
But a vinyl wrap could be a potential compelling option to buyers. Rivian's configurators for the R1S and the R1T are live. One of the first things prospective customers will note is that paint options aren't cheap; if you want a color that isn't LA Silver or Glacier White, the paint will cost at least $1,500. A vinyl wrap could be more affordable...but we'll have to wait and see.
